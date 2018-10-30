CADILLAC — By December, recreational marijuana could be legal in Michigan.
Voters will decide on Nov. 6, and the law, if voters approve the measure, would begin taking effect soon after the results are formally certified.
But by erasing a crime from the books, will voters be giving local court dockets breathing room?
Local officials either didn't respond to our questions or said marijuana legalization wouldn't make much difference in local courtrooms.
WEXFORD COUNTY
To say Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore is outspoken when it comes to the legalization of recreational marijuana would be an understatement.
During the past few weeks, he has been part of an effort that has linked county sheriffs and prosecutors from around the state in opposition of Proposal 1, which voters will be deciding on Nov. 6. With that in mind, Elmore doesn't believe the legalization of recreational marijuana will help lessen the load of the Wexford County court docket. In fact, he believes it will only remain steady if not increase.
From January 2017 through June 2018, Wexford County had 2,200 total criminal cases filed, according to Elmore. Of those criminal cases 127 cases involved marijuana and of those 127 marijuana cases, 64 were misdemeanor charges while 63 were felonies, he said. Of the misdemeanor charges, 58 were first-time possession charges while 18 of those 127 cases involved possession with intent to deliver and delivery.
Elmore said 21 cases involved operating under the influence of drugs or some other traffic-related offense, six of which were felonies. He said 17 of the 127 marijuana-related cases involved some other drug charge such as possession or delivery of methamphetamine. Finally, three of the cases involved a property crime in the same act while 10 involved an assaultive crime such as criminal sexual conduct.
So what does that tell us?
According to Elmore, only about 5 percent of Wexford County crimes involve marijuana. This could mean that the deterrent effect works and keeps that number low. It also shows in what ways law enforcement encounters marijuana presently, he said. That statistics also show that 45 percent of the marijuana-related cases are personal use and possession.
"Since police are not out sniffing the air looking for it, we know that these are brought on by incidental discovery, such as, during a traffic stop or other encounters with police," he said.
He also said 15 percent of the marijuana-related offenses are related to illegal dealing while 16 percent involve other traffic offenses on county roads. Finally, 24 percent of those crimes involve some other crime such as other drug crime, assaults or larcenies, Elmore said.
“No part of Wexford County can afford to have this proposal pass, other than those who look to make money off of it or simply want to get high. Businesses, health care, schools, and homes cannot afford to permit this lobbyist drafted, industry-favored, ballot initiative to pass," he said. "The industry wants to make Michigan the pot capital of the U.S. as it seeks to allow 10 times the amount allowed in other states like Colorado.‘
LAKE COUNTY
Lake County officials did not respond to our request for information.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
Missaukee County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Ransom said she didn't see much evidence that legalizing marijuana would relieve pressure on the docket. Her office handles cases from both the sheriff's office and Michigan State Police.
"The bulk of my cases are not focusing on marijuana," Ransom said.
In 2017, the prosecuting attorney's office handled 64 cases in which the accused was charged with possession, use or delivery/ manufacture of marijuana. That's out of 592 cases total.
It wasn't immediately clear whether those cases involved other charges.
So far in 2018, 45 cases involved marijuana out of 478 total cases.
Marijuana possession "is not an extremely common ticket" in the county, Ransom said. And some of the cases are dropped when the person provides a copy of their medical marijuana card.
The office doesn't spend a lot of time and resources on marijuana, Ransom said. Other drugs, like heroin or methamphetamine, demand more attention.
The county's circuit court clerk supported that observation. Methamphetamine accounts for more cases in circuit court than marijuana, the clerk noted when providing circuit court data.
In circuit court thus far in 2018, there have been 73 criminal cases filed, with just 14 of those cases having a charge or charges dealing with marijuana and/ or a synthetic equivalent.
Only 2 cases so far this year have ended up with a conviction to a charge relating to marijuana.
The district court did not respond to a request for information.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
While Osceola County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Badovinac did give statistics on marijuana, the given statistics were from Colorado and not relevant to this request.
Though Badovinac was reached out to again, he did not respond in time for the deadline with the requested information on Osceola County's docket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.