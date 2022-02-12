CADILLAC — First, the good news.
If the COVID-19 pandemic continues on its current trajectory, which is very similar to the trajectory of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, it’s possible that the omicron variant will produce the last huge wave of cases and deaths in this area and throughout the country.
The bad news?
Most experts believe that COVID-19, like the flu, will become endemic in the population, returning on a seasonal basis, and while it may not be as serious as it is now, it will continue to cause waves of sickness and death into perpetuity.
Siddharth Chandra, Michigan State University professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, last year published a study on the impact of the Spanish flu on Michigan cities and counties. The details of the research can be found at https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/abs/10.2105/AJPH.2020.305969 and https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/abs/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306567.
The Spanish flu caused the deaths of around 15,000 people in Michigan. In this area, a Cadillac News scan of death records at the clerk’s office found that 88 people died in Wexford County of what was called influenza or pneumonia from October 1918 into April 1919. This week, District Health Department No. 10 reported that the death toll from COVID-19 in Wexford County reached 88 people.
The National Library of Medicine notes that the influenza pandemic of 1918-20 is recognized as having generally taken place in three waves, starting in the spring and summer of 1918. This pattern of three waves, however, was not universal: in some locations influenza seems to have persisted into or returned in 1920.
This is what Chandra found in his research, which showed that many areas of the state, including Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties, saw big mortality spikes in 1920 after the initial waves of the pandemic had subsided (data for Lake County wasn’t as conclusive, likely due to low population numbers and lax record-keeping practices at the time, Chandra said).
Using influenza infection and mortality data, Chandra identified four distinct waves of Spanish flu, the first in spring 1918, the second in the fall, the third in the winter, and the fourth about a year later, in winter of 1919-1920.
Chandra used all-cause deaths in his research because cause-specific data were not reported uniformly across all relevant years.
“The recorded statistics of influenza morbidity and mortality are likely to be a significant understatement,” the National Library of Medicine notes. “Limitations of these data can include nonregistration, missing records, misdiagnosis, and nonmedical certification, and may also vary greatly between locations. Further research has seen the consistent upward revision of the estimated global mortality of the pandemic ... perhaps as much as 100% understated.”
During the initial stages of the pandemic, Chandra found that the flu arrived in different regions of the state at different times, starting first in Battle Creek, then spreading to Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Grand Rapids, following lines of commerce and available transportation routes.
He noticed a similar pattern when he looked at local counties, with deaths first peaking in Wexford County in October-November 1918, followed several weeks later by Osceola County and then Missaukee County, both peaking in January 1919.
Cadillac at that time was a hub of local commerce entering a period of rapid industrialization. It makes sense that the first cases in the area arrived in Wexford County, because people coming from the south would have traveled through Cadillac, given its growing importance as an economic center in the region, Chandra said.
From Wexford, people traveled to Osceola and Missaukee counties, and this movement can be tracked by mortality increases correlated with the pandemic’s migration across the state.
“Wexford was connected to the rest of the world much more tightly (than other counties in the area),” Chandra said. “It emphasizes the importance of transportation. Geography matters.”
One of the ways Chandra was able to determine when the virus first arrived in certain areas is by analyzing the number of deaths corresponding with a statewide ban on public gatherings implemented in October 1918 by then-Gov. Albert Sleeper to slow down the spread of the pandemic.
Chandra found was that there was a perceptible dip in deaths immediately following the ban on gatherings, which was lifted after considerable pressure was put on the governor by business owners and others who were negatively affected by the action. After the ban was lifted, cases spiked again, producing another distinct wave. If not for the ban being put in place, Chandra theorized that the second and third waves would have been one massive wave.
By the beginning of 1919, mortality rates had dropped and it wasn’t until about a year later, at the beginning of 1920, that they rose again.
This is where things get interesting.
“Notably, the fourth peak, which was as severe as the fall 1918 peak, does not form part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s characterization of the pandemic,” Chandra notes in his research. “The 1920 wave was an isolated wave that propagated rapidly across the state and peaked simultaneously across the vast majority of counties in all regions of the state. The fall 1918 and winter 1918 waves, by contrast, were consecutive waves that appeared with differing degrees of severity, singly or in a pair, across the different counties of Michigan, and the preceding spring 1918 wave was the least pronounced of the four.”
In this area, the peaks of the fourth wave occurred almost simultaneously in Wexford and Osceola counties, with Missaukee County lagging behind somewhat. Recall that during the initial stages of the pandemic, the virus moved much more slowly and one at a time through Northern Michigan counties.
Chandra theorizes that the fourth wave in 1920 could have been caused by a variant of the original influenza virus. There are a couple reasons why he believes this may be the case.
For one thing, the 1920 spike moved across the state much faster than the preceding spikes, suggesting the possibility that the virus was more contagious than the original strain. Another clue that may indicate a virus mutation is that the 1920 wave affected people across all age groups, whereas the first three waves disproportionately impacted those 20 to 40 years old.
“Was the virus evolving, was the surviving population developing immunity, or was some behavioral factor such as the return of American troops to the United States in the aftermath of World War I responsible?” Chandra pondered.
The possibility of a variant form of the Spanish flu brings to mind the numerous variants that have evolved out of the “native” COVID-19 virus originating in Wuhan, China. Chandra said it’s a tempting thought to compare the current omicron wave with the 1920 Spanish flu wave, as they seem to have similar characteristics, particularly increased contagiousness.
After the 1920 spike, Chandra said the influenza virus receded into the background, becoming endemic in the population and, in general, much less deadly each time it cropped up again on a seasonal basis.
Will COVID-19 follow this path after omicron? A characteristic of omicron that may be an indication that it signifies the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is its lower virulence compared to earlier strains.
Chandra said viruses evolve to maximize their ability to spread from host to host. If they kill the host too quickly, they reduce their chances of replication. As such, becoming less lethal will increase their chances of staying in the host longer and spreading to other hosts.
The virus’s adaptations, combined with the increased collective immunity against COVID-19, is expected to make the coronavirus less lethal over time but also a permanent fixture along with the cold, the flu, and other seasonal illnesses.
This happened with the H1N1 virus that caused the Spanish flu, which still flares up on a regular basis, killing tens of thousands of people a year, and also occasionally leading to smaller-scale pandemics. Since it has spawned countless new variants, Chandra said the Spanish flu has been dubbed the “mother of all pandemics.”
“Most people feel this (COVID-19) virus will do the same thing,” Chandra said. “There will probably be other COVID pandemics.”
District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse confirmed that this is the consensus of most experts.
“We can’t completely get rid of it,” Morse said. “It will probably fall into a seasonal pattern like other viruses, although it really hasn’t fallen it that kind of pattern yet.”
Morse said what makes the COVID-19 virus impossible to get rid of is its ability to spread among different species, from humans to animals and back again.
“It will continue to make new variants, which is why we have to be ready for adaptation, change and uncertainty,” Morse said.
Chandra said a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is its role in spurring the development of rRNA vaccine technology, which can be applied to other diseases and promises to play a big role in defending mankind against future pandemics.
“It stands us in very good stead for the next pandemic,” said Chandra, who added that one of the saddest things about COVID-19 is that vaccine hesitancy likely caused this pandemic to look a lot more like the Spanish flu pandemic than it had to.
“They didn’t have antibiotics (for treating pneumonia-related illnesses stemming from Spanish flu),” Chandra said. “The disease just took its course. It’s one of the tragedies of (COVID-19), that it didn’t have to be that way.”
Chandra’s hope is that society won’t just forget about COVID-19 like they did the Spanish flu, and it will serve as a warning to prepare for pandemics that are bound to happen in coming years.
“It’s no longer a one-off event,” Chandra said about pandemics. “And it’s almost definitely going to happen again in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.