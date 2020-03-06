CADILLAC — Despite the state’s warnings that there may be election night delays in tallying votes, local clerks say they are optimistic.
“We’ve had a small uptick in absentee voting, not near the statistics being reported for the state overall,‘ Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. “So, we are expecting next Tuesday to proceed similar to our last countywide election in 2018.‘
Nielsen said she expected to have Missaukee County’s results by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman is also not expecting delays.
“While we have seen a significant increase in the amount of absent voters, I believe our local clerks and their election workers will have time throughout the day to process those ballots,‘ Nyman said. “In the past, we have had some significantly later nights than normal, but I’m hopeful that everything will run smoothly.‘
The Lake and Osceola county clerks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Thursday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that Michigan’s presidential primary scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 is secure.
“Despite the attempts to meddle in our elections that have been reported at a national level, Michigan’s elections system is more secure than ever, and voters should have full faith that every vote will be counted and results will be reported accurately,‘ said Benson, according to a news release. “My administration has done significant work to bolster our election security, and we will continue to do so through the November election and beyond.‘
Benson’s office cited the hiring of an election security expert, a Department of Homeland Security partnership and joining the national Electronic Registration Information Center.
Benson’s office pointed to absentee ballots as a reason election results may be delayed on Tuesday night.
Michigan voters amended the state’s constitution in 2018 to allow no-reason absentee voting and registration through Election Day.
People are taking advantage of the new law.
“Compared to one week before the 2016 primary, there has been an 80% increase in applications for absentee ballots and more than 500,000 absentee ballots have already been cast,‘ Benson’s office said.
That means more work for clerks on Election Day, which can already be hectic. It “will likely mean Tuesday’s results will be available later than they have been historically.‘
“It is important that all Michiganders, and in fact all Americans, know that results that come later in the evening do not suggest that errors or fraudulent activity have occurred,‘ said Benson. “On the contrary, the later-than-usual results are evidence that clerks are working diligently to carry out the additional work on their plates in a way that is ethical and accurate. In other words, they are doing their jobs as all Americans would want them to.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.