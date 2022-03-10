LAKE CITY — A 23-year-old Williamsburg man accepted a plea recently in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court stemming from weapons and breaking and entering charges.
Anthony John Couch pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and attempted breaking and entering a building with intent for his connection with an incident on Jan. 13 in Reeder Township. He also could be sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender, which would enhance the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
As part of the plea, charges of first-degree home invasion, breaking and entering a building with intent and operating a motor vehicle without security will be dismissed at sentencing.
Although he was facing a potential life sentence, Couch is now facing up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines on the weapons-related offenses and up to 7.5 years in prison on the attempted breaking and entering offense. There is, however, a recommendation that Couch receives two years incarceration, according to court documents.
His bond was remanded or revoked and he awaits sentencing, which should occur in the next several weeks.
At 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 13, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post was on patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling south on South Turnerville Road in Reeder Township. Police said the road the vehicle was coming from was a dead end.
A January press release issued by the MSP stated the trooper was familiar with the area and residents, including a single cabin and pole barn. Police said the trooper observed two occupants in the vehicle and a man was driving.
When the man driving the vehicle, later identified as Couch, saw the trooper, police said he quickly turned into a farm located on West Kelly Road. It was also at that time that the trooper was able to see the registration plate was expired, according to the police.
The trooper also knew the owners of the farm and police said the suspect’s vehicle was not a vehicle associated with them. The trooper, however, lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle temporarily as he turned around to follow it. Police said the trooper entered the property and activated his emergency lights.
A man was observed walking out of a pole barn and police said when he saw the trooper he took off running behind the barn. A woman, now seated in the driver’s seat, told the trooper she was the only person in the vehicle. Police said an MSP K-9 Unit was called to the scene and the officers tracked Couch three miles through fields, woods and swamp. Once found, police said he surrendered and was placed under arrest.
The investigation revealed Couch had allegedly just broken into the cabin on the dead-end road and stole several items. He hid a stolen handgun and rifle inside the pole barn before fleeing.
The 33-year-old Cadillac woman who claimed she was the only occupant, was on probation for possession of drugs. During a search of the vehicle, police said the trooper found a jewelry box, tools, a guitar, speakers, vacuum, PS4 gaming console and other items believed to be stolen.
