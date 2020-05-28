CADILLAC — When Jennifer Hawley was invited to the Wexford/Missaukee Knock and Wine Facebook group, she thought, "What's the harm?"
Within an hour, somebody had dropped off free wine on her porch.
As people in Facebook groups dedicated to the somewhat secret exchange of surprise wine call it, Hawley was "wined." And it didn't stop there.
"And then within the the following 24 hours, I was wined five more times," Hawley, 42, said. "I got a bit emotional."
Hawley, a supervisor at a UPS store who recently moved to Cadillac from Lake City, said she misses interacting with people.
"Through such unprecedented times, I haven't been smiling on the inside," Hawley said. "And I didn't really realize that until people started going out of their way, selflessly and anonymously making other people smile."
Hawley had to get involved.
On Tuesday, she made her first deliveries of wine — all Michigan wines — to neighbors, friends and strangers.
The process is simple, and part of a national trend. Whether dubbed "wine fairies," "knock-n-wine" or some other variation, people have been using Facebook groups to give each other wine as well as snacks, treats, gift-wrapped toilet paper and other novelties (Hawley gave scratch-off lotto tickets). People give out their addresses, in the groups and the "fairies" or gifters decide who they'll surprise with wine.
Hawley's first stop on Tuesday afternoon was her current next-door-neighbor; her second was her former neighbor and friend, Sue Baldwin.
The neighbor wasn't home when Hawley and the Cadillac News stopped by, but Baldwin was. The pair briefly hugged, and Baldwin noted it's the first time in weeks that's happened without a mask on.
Baldwin said she'd been wined four times this week, twice by complete strangers who she now considers friends.
"To me it's doing something for someone you don't know," Baldwin said. "And just doing something nice," she sighed.
Baldwin was working on her garden when Hawley arrived and noted to the Cadillac News that some of the seeds she had planted the day before were from "a perfect stranger" who had gifted them to her, along with some seltzer and a hand-drawn picture from a 12-year-old that now has a place of honor on her fridge.
"The whole community is just coming forward for everybody else," Baldwin said. "It's just so helpful in this time when everybody needs help."
