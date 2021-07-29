CADILLAC- Fly in or drive in to the Wings and Wheels plane and car show at the Wexford County Airport. The event is scheduled for Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public.
Attendees can walk through the airport and observe different classic cars and air-crafts, including some WWII trainers, according to Airport Manager Steven Beebe. Neighboring pilots will be flying in from around the state to see the event as well.
Along with the show, there will be food trucks, live music, bounce houses and exhibition shows from the Cadillac Area Modelers Society. Food truck options include Chico's Taco House, Old 131 Burger Co. and Primo's BBQ.
"I think it'll be a great mix of things for people to do and see," Beebe said.
Wings and Wheels is a family-oriented event, Beebe said, and there will be no alcohol or coolers allowed on airport grounds.
Traditionally, the airport has hosted a pancake breakfast, but it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. At the start of this year, Beebe and his board members struggled to plan the pancake breakfast because of uncertainty regarding health and safety guidelines, but when the state announced plans for reopening, they started work on Wings and Wheels 2021.
"When we got the all clear to open back up and get people out and about we decided to do something different," he said.
In terms of turnout, Beebe is expecting anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000 people. With the added elements of food, music and planes, Beebe said the event is leaning more in the direction of a festival than a classic car show.
Aircraft and car displays can't be touched unless the owner's permission is given, Beebe said, but attendees could still have a chance to take flight. The Northwest Soaring Club operates out of the airport and will be giving glider rides.
Community involvement with the airport is something Beebe hopes will be an outcome of the event.
"We do a lot of good things here at the airport. We have a lot of important items that happen here with life flights, you know, medical flights and Wings of Mercy and so forth, different type of flights," he said. "And so we just want to add another aspect to it where the community can come out and spend the day and kind of see what we do and get a sample of what can take place here."
Some future plans in the works at the Wexford County Airport are an observation deck where people can watch planes take off and an opportunity to learn more about planes with informational placards.
Details for Wings and Wheels 2022 are already being planned as well. More information on this year's event can be found on the Wings and Wheels 2021 event Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.