Wings and Wheels event soaring back to Wexford County Airport

CADILLAC — An annual event scheduled for this weekend is looking to take families and residents to new heights.
Planes and vehicles will drive and fly into the Wexford County Airport on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the Wings and Wheels event. The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 234 is preceding the event with free flights for kids from 9 a.m. to noon through its Young Eagles program.
To register a youth for the free flight, go to youngeaglesday.org. The association will also sponsor a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m.
While the event has been happening for a couple of years, it will take on a new focus this year. It will have many of the same qualities as prior years and will remain family-friendly, but Wexford County Airport Manager Keith Newell said this year organizations also have been invited to promote careers in aviation.
The idea is to expose children to aviation but also show the possible career paths that aviation provides. Newell said while that can mean becoming a pilot, there also are careers in aviation that never leave the ground such as air traffic control or mechanics. In all, more than 20 career booths will be set up.
“My biggest question is how many kids will we get for the aviation career booths? This is the first year that we have had the booths and I hope we get a lot of kids to attend,” he said. “I would love kids to come from across all of Northern Michigan.”
Wings and Wheels is a family-friendly event, and alcoholic beverages should be kept at home, along with pets. Children are welcome, but they must not be left unattended. A bounce house, music and food vendors will all be available on the airport grounds. There also will, of course, be a car show and various planes on display.
When it comes to the car show, Newell said he was told last year there were close to 100 cars. He said his phone has been ringing off the hook asking about bringing their cars so he is hopeful there will be another good year. When it comes to the planes, Newell said that is another story.
"It all depends on the weather across the entire state. We have had years where the weather was bad and planes couldn't fly. We have had fly-ins where we got over 80s planes. It is just hard to tell until the morning of the event."
The Wexford County Airport is located at 8040 E. 34 Road.
