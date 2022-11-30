ReLeaf Michigan recently announced the winners of its Big Tree Hunt statewide contest, as well as the winners for each individual county.
Edward Gilde of Manton won the prize for the largest tree entered from Wexford County. The tree he found is an eastern cottonwood at 178 inches in circumference.
Georgie and Don Sears of Falmouth won the prize for the largest tree entered from Missaukee County. The tree they found is a weeping willow at 204 inches in circumference.
Terrance Vogel of Sears won the prize for the largest tree entered from Osceola County. The tree he found is a black willow at 216.5 inches in circumference.
Nicholas Hansen of Sweetwater Township won the prize for the largest tree entered from Lake County. The tree he found is an eastern white pine at 117 inches in circumference.
According to a ReLeaf Michigan press release, award recipients celebrated the conclusion of the 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest on Saturday, Oct. 15, with an awards ceremony at the Chippewa Nature Center in Midland. The contest, which awards participants for identifying the biggest trees in Michigan, began in the spring of 2020 and ended at the end of the summer of 2022.
More than 650 entries were sent in from people across the state, including 79 of Michigan’s 83 counties. Five submissions were entered from Wexford County; two in Osceola County; one in Missaukee County; and one in Lake County.
The winning entry for each county was verified on-site by professional arborists and foresters from throughout the state. The largest trees in the state were found in all sorts of places, including backyards, local parks, cemeteries and hiking trails. Due to many trees being on private property, the specific location of every winning tree is kept confidential.
Certificates and prizes were awarded for several categories: the largest tree submitted from each county, the overall largest tree in different age groups, the largest eastern white pine (Michigan’s state tree), and any new potential state champion trees.
The grand prize for the largest tree in the contest submitted by a Big Tree Hunter under 15 years old went to Aidan Presnell. With help from his sister, Aidan found an eastern cottonwood located in Washtenaw County, measuring 308 inches around (more than 25 feet). The grand prize for the largest tree submitted from a Big Tree Hunter 16 or older was awarded to both Mike Antoszewski and Paul Funk. Each of them entered an eastern cottonwood in Monroe County, measuring 301 inches around. The grand prize for the largest eastern white pine was another two-way tie, with two submissions both measuring approximately 181 inches. One was submitted by Tom Hollis and his granddaughter Payton Rue, located in Clinton County. The other was submitted by Nicholas Hansen, located in Marquette County.
Eighteen trees submitted for the contest qualified as new potential state champion trees and were submitted for further review and confirmation to the state coordinator of the Michigan Big Tree Program, Ted Reuschel.
The contest also helps discover eligible trees for the National Register of Big Trees, updated every spring and fall by American Forests. As recently as 2012, Michigan had 23 registered champion trees, but today only five are registered.
Since 1993, ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its Big Tree Hunt contest. The contest encourages the public to observe Michigan trees while enjoying the outdoors.
