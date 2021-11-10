CADILLAC — This weekend is shaping up to be a preview of the winter that’s soon to smother Northern Michigan in its icy embrace.
The National Weather Service predicts 80% likelihood of a rain/snow mix during the day Friday, transitioning entirely to snow by Friday night into Saturday.
NWS Meteorologist Jeff Zoltowski said there is a chance of areas northeast of Cadillac receiving a couple inches of lake effect snow. Cadillac itself may see 1 or 2 inches, although it likely won’t be much more than a light coating.
With temperatures expected to remain around freezing until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, Zoltowski said the snow probably will stick around until at least that time.
Roads could become slick with black ice on Friday and Saturday, as snow falls, melts, then freezes on the surface, Zoltowski said.
Accuweather reports that conditions across much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States has been tranquil thanks to expansive high pressure bringing widespread sunshine and increasingly mild air. However, forecasters say this quiet pattern is the calm before the literal storm and may feel like a distant memory by the end of the week.
A multifaceted storm is predicted to strike the nation’s midsection at midweek and deliver snow and high winds from the northern Plains into Canada.
This same storm will also pack a punch from the central and southern Plains eastward through the end of the week, all while erasing what may be the last bit of warmth for many for a while.
“This advancing cold front is expected to usher in the coldest air of the season thus far in the Midwest and Great Lakes,” said AccuWeather Long Range Expert Paul Pastelok. “High pressure will then likely remain anchored in place, leading to well below-average temperatures in place well into the following week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.