Winter blues worsen with ongoing overcast conditions

CADILLAC — There’s been one big, gray cloud hanging over everyone’s heads this winter, and the continued lack of sunlight could make for poor sleep, low energy and depressed mood.
Of course, most Michiganders know that winter months always mean a little extra gloom in the air — literally. But Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Sean Christensen said this year is more overcast than most, and the culprit is the unusually warm conditions.
Traditionally, northern Michigan winter is marked by onslaughts of snow, ice and freezing temperatures, sometimes well into the spring. When colder temperatures occur under high pressure, Christensen said clouds are much less dense, giving sunlight the chance to peek through.
While the northwestern region experienced a few weeks of winter weather extremes in December, temperatures have remained higher than normal overall. When that warm air rises and condenses in the atmosphere, Christensen said the result is the broad cover of dense clouds we’ve seen almost daily.
Christensen is fairly certain the remaining weeks of winter will continue to be as mild as their predecessors, so folks might want to prepare for a worsening of their winter blues, if they haven’t felt it already.
Munson Healthcare Psychologist Dr. Michael Lucido said he starts preparing his patients for the onset of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) symptoms that go hand in hand with winter in either late summer or early fall. However, those who don’t regularly connect with a mental health provider may not be armed with the right defenses to manage their SAD, and Lucido said there are a number of short term solutions for easing symptoms.
The most common signs of SAD are tiredness and fatigue, but people may also experience symptoms that align with clinical depression, such as withdrawal from others, feelings of hopelessness and thoughts of suicide.
Despite a similarity in symptoms, Lucido said it’s important to keep in mind that SAD and clinical depression are two different disorders and should be diagnosed separately — though it is likely that people who experience depression will have their symptoms worsen during winter.
One of the first things people should consider when treating SAD is adding a healthy dose of vitamin D to their daily supplement list. Lucido said the sun is our main source of vitamin D, which supports both bone strength and mental focus.
Additionally, those suffering from SAD can seek out a therapeutic grade full-spectrum light. Don’t let the word therapy fool you; these lights can be purchased online and kept in your home for daily use, so there’s no need to make an appointment in a clinician’s office.
When shopping around for a full-spectrum light, Lucido said to look for one that emits 10,000 lux or more. Lucido said he uses one of these lights himself during gray Michigan winters, and it’s a tremendous help for jumpstarting the “wake up” chemicals in the brain, serotonin, cortisol and dopamine.
Without consistent exposure to sunlight, the brain’s levels of melatonin start to increase, contributing to the feelings of tiredness and fatigue.
“Melatonin usually comes in towards the latter part of the day, towards the evening time, when it gets darker,” Lucido said. “When we have cloud coverage, it sort of tricks our mind into thinking, ‘Oh, this is like when we’re approaching bedtime, or rest’ when we’re not, and so that ends up causing us to feel that fatigue, that tiredness.”
Lucido said using a well-balanced treatment of full-spectrum light and the addition of a vitamin D supplement is the most successful way to squash SAD, but in more severe cases, an antidepressant medication may be prescribed.
Even on lowlight days, Lucido said 20–30 minutes of exercise can get people feeling right again, because it’s still an effective exposure to sunlight. Moving the body could also keep energy levels up.
Michiganders are particularly susceptible to SAD, Lucido said, because the state is north of the 45th parallel, where there’s generally more cloud coverage. So, whether you’re predisposed to feelings of depression or not, there’s still a chance you’ll be feeling the effects of SAD.
Like Lucido, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority Outpatient Operations Manager Sheryl Dey said SAD and clinical depression share many similarities, but time is what differentiates them. SAD is not permanent, and an easing of symptoms can be achieved through the methods mentioned by Lucido, but clinical depression is a prolonged condition.
Many of Dey’s current patients who are diagnosed with other mental health conditions have come into the office reporting symptoms of SAD, which have exasperated the other symptoms they deal with on a daily basis. As the cloudy weather continues into the remainder of January and into February, Dey said people shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional if they feel they need assistance. But in-office treatment is not necessary for alleviating SAD, nor is it accessible to every person who has the condition.
Those experiencing feelings of distress or suicidal thoughts can dial 988 to be immediately connected with a crisis call center in Michigan. Callers can get assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
