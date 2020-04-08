CADILLAC — Regardless of what happens with COVID-19, winter is coming.
In February, Finance Director Owen Roberts outlined a plan for the city to issue millions in bonds to rebuild several local streets, including Chestnut.
But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the economy, casting doubt on how much money will be left in the city's coffers at the end of the budget year and the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The uncertain economy was a talking point Monday night as city council and staff discussed the coming budget year and weighed whether to approve a resolution that authorized the issuance of Michigan Transportation Fund bonds.
Council Member Steve King hesitated to approve other big-ticket items earlier in the council's meeting.
However, the $4.5 million in road improvement bonds ultimately earned his vote, he later told the Cadillac News, because though the resolution approved up to 6% interest, city staff told council that current rates meant the city could expect to pay closer to 2.5% on the loan.
That's dirt-cheap.
"In our lifetime, we've never heard of it that inexpensive," King said. The city might never again see a rate so cheap.
City council approved most of the big-ticket items on its agenda Monday night, though King was a vocal critic of spending money on capital projects, preferring to wait 30 or 60 days to see how the COVID-19 economic impact shakes out.
However, other than tabling a $19,000 Rotary Pavilion sign upgrade, council voted to go forward with the purchases.
That included $381,846 for two plow truck chassis and snow maintenance equipment for the trucks.
We know one thing for almost-certain, and that's snow will fall this upcoming winter. And that means we'll need plow trucks.
“These are purchases that protect our ability to clear snow this upcoming winter,‘ Roberts said of the decision to ask city council to approve the purchase.
There's a lot that we still don't know about how COVID-19 will impact local government budgets.
Cadillac's current fiscal year is still a few months from ending. The new one starts July 1.
The COVID-19 pandemic's economic impacts are “certainly expected to have an immediate impact on these same revenue sources," Roberts said, citing the state's revenue-sharing formula and gas tax and registration funds.
But city council does not have to make panicked decisions, he said.
“I’m very grateful to be able to communicate is we have very stable reserves," Roberts said.
