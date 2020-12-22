CADILLAC — With snow in the forecast most of the week and the holiday weekend coming up, many may be heading outdoors to enjoy some of what winter has to offer.
That could be snowmobiling, downhill or cross country skiing, ice fishing, or snowshoeing, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding Michiganders to keep safety in mind when heading out.
“This is the time of year when conservation officers see many people eager to kick off the snowmobiling season, ice fishing and other outdoor winter activities,‘ Lt. Tom Wanless, Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division said. “These are great activities that encourage social distancing, but please keep safety in mind. Dress for the weather, check the forecast before you go out and, if you’re snowmobiling, please ride sober and at a safe speed.‘
Regardless of your winter activity of choice, the DNR has some tips to help Michiganders keep safe.
When heading out, the DNR recommends wearing light layers that can either be added or removed. Believe it or not, a person can overheat during the winter. Even though it is colder, it is still important to stay hydrated and fueled. That means having water and snacks.
While it sounds like a no-brainer, the DNR also stressed that when heading out this winter, carry the appropriate equipment for whatever activity you are doing. This can include a flashlight, rope, ice picks or ice claws. It also is smart to have spare equipment available in case something breaks.
The DNR also recommends recreating with a buddy and informing others about where you will be and how long you plan to be gone. It also is smart to schedule check-in times, according to the DNR. Carrying a two-way communication device that receives service in remote areas also is good to have when heading out during the winter.
Finally, the DNR recommends being mindful of your health. Plain and simple, if you are not feeling well, stay home.
In Michigan, all snowmobile operators between ages 12 and 16 are required to obtain a Michigan-approved snowmobile safety certificate to operate a snowmobile on any trail or public land. Riders can earn a snowmobile safety certificate online at Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling.
The DNR’s Ride Right snowmobile trail safety campaign emphasizes the importance of riding sober, at a safe speed and on the right side of the trail.
If snowmobiling off-trail, stay on public lands, avoiding private property, active logging operations and sensitive areas like forest plantations; use stock exhausts only, and know where you are going before you go.
Riders also should remember that excessive speed is the main cause of fatal and serious injury snowmobile accidents. During winter 2019-20, there were 14 fatal snowmobile accidents in Michigan. One fatality has been recorded so far during the 2020-21 season.
If you plan to head onto the ice to fish or ride, conservation officers warn that there is no reliable inch thickness test to determine if ice is safe. Ice thickness can be checked with a spud or auger.
"Anyone going onto the ice should use extreme caution," Wanless said. "Avoid ice that is covered by snow. Snow acts as an insulator and may weaken the ice."
Ice is often unstable at river mouths or other areas where there are currents present, creeks or streams feeding into lakes.
If you break through the ice, the DNR said a person should remain calm and not remove any winter clothing. Heavy clothes won't drag a person down but will provide warmth. The DNR also recommends turning in the water toward the direction you came from as that will most likely be the strongest ice.
If you have ice picks, the DNR said to dig the points of the picks into the ice while also kicking your feet vigorously to pull yourself onto the surface by sliding forward on the ice. Once on top of the ice, roll away from the area of weak ice. Rolling away will distribute your weight to help avoid breaking through again, according to the DNR.
Once off the ice, the DNR said to get to shelter and remove all wet clothing. Dry off and put on warm, dry clothing and consume warm, non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages as soon as you can, according to the DNR.
Finally, the DNR recommends calling 911 and seeking medical attention if you feel disoriented, have uncontrollable shivering or have any other ill effects that my be symptoms of hypothermia, which is a life-threatening condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.