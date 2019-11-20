CADILLAC — As the nights get longer and the weather gets colder, local Council on Aging agencies are making sure the older population of Michigan is prepared for the foreboding winter.
“Winter seems to creep up on us every year,‘ Osceola County COA Director Justin Halladay said. “Preparation is a key part to dealing with that.‘
Each year local COA’s work with their senior population to make sure a number of things are in order to make it through the Michigan winter. These things include making sure heating is working in seniors’ homes, there is food available, transportation is readily available and that someone is around to check on the senior population.
“With the inclimate weather at this time of year, there is always the added risk of slippery surfaces and exposure to the colder weather,‘ Missaukee County COA Director Heather Harris-Jensen said. “You also have to make sure furnaces are in good working order. We have already had to help get some looked at and fixed.‘
Halladay said he has definitely noticed an uptick in calls to the Osceola COA but that, according to his staff, it is normal to get busier this time of year, especially in the area of transportation.
“With the weather getting worse and worse, the roads follow suit pretty quickly,‘ he said. “They don’t want to be driving in this colder weather, and who could blame them?‘
With the weather getting colder and ice becoming a very real factor out on the roads, Halladay said he advises all of his seniors to not leave on their own unless they absolutely have to and, if they do, to make sure they have a list of items in the car in case something goes wrong.
“I advise all my seniors and others, if I am being honest, to keep a cell phone handy, make sure someone knows where you are going, have a blanket in your car and when you should be back and to keep a spare set of warm clothes with you because you never know what can happen on these roads in the winter,‘ he said.
For the Missaukee County COA, while still concerned with the issues of financial situations of its senior population, getting food to them and keeping them warm this winter, there is another issue the COA’s are facing; loneliness.
“I would definitely say loneliness is another added danger to the wintertime for our seniors,‘ Harris-Jensen said.
“As the weather gets colder,‘ Missaukee COA Support Services Manager Shannon Scarbrough said. “We see a lot more loneliness. (The seniors) are not as social, they aren’t getting out as much, they may not have family close by to check on them or for the holidays. That is definitely another hurdle with the wintertime that we have to watch out for.‘
With this winter looking to be a rough one, Halladay said he and his staff are working on making sure they know who the most at-risk clients are and making sure some line of contact is kept up throughout the season.
“Since we know our population, we know who lives alone, we know who doesn’t have family to check up on them regularly, we know who may be struggling with one issue or another,‘ he said. “With that information, we can perform well-being checks on our seniors and make sure they are safe and warm.‘
Though he has only been the COA director for a few months, Halladay said he is proud of his senior population and how prepared they are.
“Our seniors have seen more winters than I have,‘ he said, “this is not new to them. They are professionals by now and they’re doing pretty good this winter.‘
Halladay said he has noticed that many other seniors have already begun making preparations for the winter and that those who haven’t or are waiting till the last minute should reach out to their local COA and see what is available to them.
“That’s what we are here for,‘ he said.
If a senior is looking to get assistance in preparation for this year’s winter, they can call their local COA. The Wexford COA can be reached at 231-775-0133, the Osceola County COA can be reached at 231-734-5559, the Missaukee County COA can be reached at 231-734-5559 and the Lake County COA can be reached at 231-745-3843.
