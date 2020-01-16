Winter is associated with more than bad weather. It can put you in a bad mood as well.
Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, tends to occur during the winter months when the days are shorter. Dr. Craig Derror, a psychologist with Cadillac Primary Care, says, “Seasonal affective disorder is our reaction in Northern Michigan to lack of natural light."
He says that Michigan winters can be tough because our circadian rhythm is adapted for a certain light-dark cycle. On top of short days, our schedules limit our exposure to natural daylight. Derror says, “People will go to work in the dark and by the time they come home it’s dark. We have a lot of darkness and that really messes with how we feel."
Symptoms of SAD include feeling down, oversleeping, and feeling tired all the time. Derror says that people may crave carbohydrates as our bodies attempt to provide satisfaction somehow. These symptoms may begin in November and may last until March. People who have experienced SAD before may even experience “preemptive dread" earlier in the year as the winter months are approaching.
Depression shares some similarities with SAD, but they are not the same. Derror says that depression usually has an identifiable cause, whereas SAD doesn’t. Derror says, “People come in and they have been fatigued and blasé. We talk about it, and we can’t identify a trigger." Interestingly, Derror adds that women are two to nine times more likely to suffer from SAD than men.
Mitigating the effects of SAD can be as simple as taking a walk during your lunch break to get some exposure to daylight. Derror advises using “any opportunity to hunt down natural daylight." Light boxes that imitate the sun’s light spectrum can be useful as well. Derror says, “If they sit in front of light box for 20 to 90 minutes each day, it can be helpful." These light boxes can be bought online.
Treatment for SAD can be approached from many different angles in addition to increasing light exposure. “There are a lot of different options," says Derror. He emphasizes the importance of exercise and socialization. During the winter people often decrease their activities due to the cold outside. Derror recommends doing cardio as a mood-boosting activity during the winter months. Socializing is crucial as well. “Social connection is a big one," Derror says. “Social connections actually impacts dopamine levels, so that would combat SAD." For SAD resistant to treatment, Derror says that cognitive behavioral therapy is an option as well.
If you suspect that you may be suffering from SAD, try to implement some of Derror’s advice. Maximize your exposure to natural daylight, exercise, and socialize. Derror also recommends speaking with your primary care physician. Derror says, “Start with primary care and have that discussion. All the physicians have access to behavioral health." Medical professionals will be able to direct you to appropriate resources and help you implement the most useful strategies to stave off SAD until longer, sunnier days return.
