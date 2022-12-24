CADILLAC — While the winter storm may have been somewhat subtle at its start by noon Friday, blustery winds, frigid cold and snow were all part of the landscape in the Cadillac area.
Friday afternoon Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Cornish said things were already transitioning to a lake effect snow pattern and that would continue into Christmas Day. Depending on the location, it could continue into Christmas night. He also said the concern will be the wind.
“The problem is going to be the wind. All the fresh snow that has fallen will blow around and as snow continues to fall, it will blow around,” he said. “The biggest impact will be from the wind, especially in open areas, where there are more chances for snow to drift. North and south roads in those open areas will be susceptible to drifting.”
He said a foot of accumulation may not fall in the Cadillac area, but it will be dependent on how much lake effect snow falls.
Cornish said by early Friday afternoon temperatures in Manistee, Ludington and Cadillac were in the single digits and windchills were in the single digits or negatives.
Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden said by the early afternoon, there had not been much activity in terms of calls or call volume. He also said around 1 p.m. Friday, first responders were not out on calls. He said, so far, so good. It was a similar situation later in the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.