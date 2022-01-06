Winter weather returned Wednesday after taking some of the holidays off and the blowing snow and cold is expected to continue through Thursday.
A winter storm warning was in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday for Wexford County, while Missaukee County was under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Thursday. Osceola County was under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday. Lake County is under a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. on Friday.
As a result, residents need to give themselves additional time to arrive to their destination.
Sergeant Eric Sumpter for the Cadillac Post advises drivers to slow down during storms because car accidents are greatly caused by speed.
“You need to expand your following distances between vehicles because your stopping distance can be much greater during the wintertime. And that being said, when approaching intersections, you got to start breaking much sooner and then slowing down sooner, which sometimes takes people by surprise, and they end up sliding out into an intersection,” Sumpter said.
Equally important, Sumpter encourages drivers to check their tires and make sure there’s adequate tread and, if not, get the tires replaced.
Karl Hanson, Engineer Manager at Wexford County Road Commission, advises drivers to give a snow plow a decent amount of space and to never pass a snow plow on the right-hand side of the road.
In case of an emergency, the National Weather Service (NWS) recommends drivers keep an extra flashlight, food and water.
Meteorologist Jeff Lutz from the NWS of Gaylord said that with high winds, power outages are likely to occur, so it’s important that people prepare for what could come in the future.
With this in mind, winter will be here for a few months in Michigan, so drivers will need to take extra precautions to ensure safety for themselves and others around them.
