CADILLAC — Schools were closed, and people were shoveling, snow blowing or plowing several inches of snow Thursday, but the most recent winter storm to hit the region was kind to Northern Michigan.
Downstate, however, was a different story and one filled with power outages, ice, closed schools, governmental offices and more.
By late Thursday morning, Consumers Energy reported it had restored power to more than 21,000 customers after an ice storm caused extensive damage across the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
About a half-inch of ice, which is equivalent to the weight of a baby grand piano, covered Michigan’s southern counties, resulting in more than 8,000 downed wires and more than 237,000 outages, according to Consumers Energy. The worst-hit areas included Kalamazoo, Jackson, Hillsdale and areas along the I-94 corridor.
Consumers Energy said as of Thursday afternoon that a majority of affected customers should be restored by Sunday, but restoration work will continue and be largely completed by the end of the day on Monday. More than 450 crews will be involved in the around-the-clock work, including lineworkers from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia.
In the Cadillac area, Gaylord National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Cornish said roughly four to seven inches of snow fell across the region, with Suttons Bay having the highest snowfall total of 8.5 inches. He also said there were wind gusts of between 35 to 45 mph and when combined with the finer snow that fell Wednesday night it led to blowing snow, drifting and hazardous travel conditions.
On Thursday, Cornish said the Cadillac area would likely get up to an inch of snow with some sleet mixed in.
“Luckily in Northern Michigan, we missed out on the freezing rain and power outages,” he said. “Most of the snow (on Thursday) will be north of Gaylord, the tip of the Mitt and the (Mackinaw) Bridge area. They could get two to five inches of snow. North of the bridge could see six inches and locally in some areas higher.”
In Wexford County, it was a quiet night and morning, according to Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden.
He said there were only a handful of property damage crashes from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning, no downed power lines and pretty much was a normal winter night shift.
“Police were doing traffic stops during this so there wasn’t anything too serious. There was not much activity,” he said. “I think everyone paid attention to what was coming, got the necessities before it hit, stayed home and hunkered in.”
Like Wexford County, Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said he didn’t have anything serious to report. He said regardless of the size of the storm, the protocol his office follows is the same and part of the incident management program.
He said the program is a cooperative effort between his office and local police, fire and rescue, emergency medical, 911 and other partners. The goal is to improve response throughout Osceola County related to weather events, but also active shooters, hazardous material spills, wildfires and other incidents that may require a coordinated and rapid response from multiple agencies.
The program also combines aspects of planning, training, exercising and resources into an integrated package that first responders use during critical incidents.
“Whether it is a small or big storm, the protocols are the same on our end. We have incident command and we coordinate with public safety,” Watkins said. “We have someone who also is assigned to road crews and someone monitoring the utility side of things in case we need to activate a potential shelter. We do this regardless, so if it is needed we are ready.”
He said small incidents are run the same way, so when there is a big incident they have to respond to, it is less dramatic.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said his county was extremely quiet during Wednesday and into Thursday. He also said there was only one crash deputies responded to Thursday morning. He attributed that to most people hunkering down during the storm.
When it comes to the clearing of roads, Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said his crews were out in force and it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. It was just another day in the life of a city employee.
While there was blowing snow, Payne said there was some freezing precipitation that helped to keep the snow from blowing and drifting as badly as it could. As far as storms go, it played out perfectly in terms of timing and staffing, especially when compared to the December storm that hit around the Christmas holiday.
“The timing was better, our staffing was better. It was just good overall,” he said.
