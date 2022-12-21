CADILLAC — If you were around in February 2019, National Weather Service Meteorologist Sabrina Jauernic said a similar weather event is in store for the upcoming holiday weekend.
In February 2019, the region experienced a bomb cyclone, which is a large, intense mid-altitude storm with low pressure at its center, weather fronts and an array of associated weather, from blizzards to severe thunderstorms to heavy precipitation.
Jokingly, Jauernic said they are calling this system a Santa bomb. Regardless, Santa is going to need the assistance of Rudolph to guide his sleigh if these weather predictions hold.
Buckle up, northern Michigan, this could be a doozie.
While the start of the storm is still a few days out at the time of this report, Jauernic said Tuesday that things were starting to take shape. While it was still uncertain what snowfall totals will be, what isn’t going to be uncertain is the wind.
This storm is anticipated to start Thursday afternoon and is expected to continue into Friday and Saturday. Jauernic said it also may linger into Sunday, but it will be in the form of lake effect snow. As of Tuesday, it was uncertain the impact the lake effect show would have, but she said it will likely only be in the northern part of the Lower Peninsula. That, however, will depend on wind direction, she said.
“There is potential for accumulating snow of a foot or more, but that will be spread out over 48 to 72 hours,” she said. “Whatever you try to shovel or snow blow will be blown back onto the driveways and roads. This could possibly be like the February 2019 blizzard.”
When it comes to temperatures, Jauernic said they will be hovering around the freezing mark on Thursday and drop on Friday and Saturday.
She said on Saturday and Sunday, highs may only get into the teens and with the wind, it will push wind chills into the negative single digits. She said it will not be pleasant for shoveling or driving, and driving will be pretty dangerous through Friday and much of Saturday.
While snowfall amounts are still up for debate, Jauernic said whether it is a few inches or a foot of snow, the wind will make it pretty bad conditions.
With an end-of-week forecast that could include blizzard-like conditions and severely cold temperatures, FEMA Region 5, which covers Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, encourages everyone to prepare now.
This includes altering travel plans, remaining indoors and following the instructions of local and state officials to stay safe.
If you are planning on traveling, FEMA said to monitor local radio and TV stations for updated risk and emergency information. If you haven’t already, FEMA suggested people sign up for their community’s warning system through emergency management. The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
If you are planning on staying put during this storm, FEMA said there are still things that need to be done to ensure safety.
This includes preparing for possible power outages by ensuring electronics are fully charged. It also means gathering supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. It also means not forgetting about the needs of pets. Also, make sure to have extra batteries for radios and flashlights.
Finally, check on your neighbors and friends and remember older adults and younger children are more at risk in extreme cold.
While it may be best to stay home, if you must be on the road FEMA said to make sure to have a full tank of gas and essentials on hand before leaving. This includes a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, food and water. The same is true for air and rail travel.
If you become trapped in your vehicle, FEMA said to stay inside and watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. If traveling via air or rail, make sure everyone knows who to call if travel is delayed or postponed.
