Winter taxes focus of Wexford board

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners are looking at taking action on a resolution that will impact your winter taxes.
On Wednesday, Wexford County millage rates for the winter will be discussed and a resolution is scheduled to be voted on. The millages to be on the winter taxes include public safety, senior services, Department of Veteran Services, animal control, and Michigan State University Extension.
Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said the action the board is scheduled to take is a notice to the public stating what millages and the amounts that will be put on resident's winter tax bills. The board also is scheduled to discuss and vote on approving the Form L-4029. Porterfield said that is the commissioners' order to equalization regarding what millages are to show up on the apportionment report.
"Every taxing unit in the county is required to complete an L-4029. Those millage amounts are then entered on the apportionment report, which the commissioners will approve at their next meeting," Porterfield said.
The county usually handles apportionment in October, but due to a couple of millage appearing on the Nov. 3 ballot this year, it had to be moved back, according to Porterfield. Once the apportionment is approved, Porterfield said those millages will be entered in the tax system and will show up on the winter tax bills, which is a process that happens every year.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board is scheduled to approve the EMS agreement regarding the acquisition of North Flight EMS by Mobile Medical Response, Inc.
This agreement will merge the business operations of the two organizations in which most North Flight EMS staff will transition to employment with MMR. The partnership does not impact North Flight AeroMed, which is a joint venture between Munson Healthcare and Spectrum Health. As an equity partner, Munson Healthcare also will become part owner of MMR, which includes one board seat and one seat on the finance committee.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.