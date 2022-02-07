LAKE CITY — It was a chilly weekend in downtown Lake City as people came out for the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Winterfest.
“I think the festival has gone great,” Lake City Chamber Executive Director Stephani Escalera said. “There’s a ton of people in town. The restaurants have been full. It’s been awesome.”
Throughout the weekend, children and adults alike had the opportunity to watch and enjoy a variety of events. Saturday featured a pond hockey tournament, the snowman building competition, and cars on ice.
“The cars on ice was definitely the biggest event that people were excited for,” Escalera said. “We had quite a big turnout. There were between 200 to 250 cars that came throughout the day.”
Sunday gave people the opportunity to go ice fishing on the lake and enjoy a UTV run to Taffle Town in Fife Lake. People also had the chance to take carriage rides up and down the streets of Lake City on both days.
“Everybody was very exciting seeing them (the rides) rolling through town,” Escalera said. “Lots of eyes turned and, people in the restaurants were like ‘Oh, look at those. Let’s go check those out afterward’.”
Walking around the city, Escalera said it was great to see people out, despite the cold temperatures.
“The atmosphere has been great even though it’s been cold,” she said. “People are actually out and about, just excited that something is going on in town.”
For local businesses, Escalera said the owners she has spoken with said the turnout has been great.
“A lot of the restaurants had things going on and music playing at night,” Escalera said.
With this weekend’s Winterfest being a test run, Escalera said she likes how things went overall.
“It makes me feel good that we’re bringing stuff back that our town used to have before,” Escalera said. “We’re hoping to integrate and get some more new stuff going next year. We’re just ready to start planning.”
Looking ahead to next year, Escalera said the chamber wants to make the cars on ice event a two-day event, with cars and snowmobiles racing on separate days. She also said they want to bring back the carriage rides and expand on events like the hockey tournament.
Along with bringing back some events, Escalera said they want to expand and include more events for people to enjoy. With many events depending on snow, Escalera said they want to plan better in case they have issues with snow next year.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to get around the snow issue,” Escalera said. “So, better planning for events if we don’t have enough snow and have a backup plan.”
Due to the cold, Escalera said they want to have more warming tents scattered throughout the city, including a beer tent.
With excitement already growing for next year’s Winterfest, Escalera said they are ready to make things bigger and better in 2023.
“Everybody’s just got some pretty good momentum for Winterfest for next year, that’s for sure,” Escalera said.
