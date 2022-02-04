LAKE CITY — As winter continues in northern Michigan, the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its 2022 Winterfest this weekend.
While they have plenty of events planned, Chamber Executive Director Stephani Escalera said they want to use this year as a test run for future Winterfests.
“We’ll work on it this year and get bigger next year,” Escalera said. “That’s our goal.”
Many events will take place near the city park next to Hammers Pub and Grub in Lake City. Escalera said a warming tent will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 6. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available for visitors. The tent is also where people will register for events.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Chamber is having a pond hockey tournament, cars on ice event, snowman building contest and a snowshoe race.
“I think the cars on ice will be great for bringing in people,” Escalera said. “And also the ice hockey. That tends to bring in more tourists to town.”
Escalera said the registration for the hockey tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and is $25 per team. Teams will be organized into three age groups, 12 and under, 13-17, and 18 plus. The first game will start at 10 a.m. and first-place teams in each group will receive a medal.
Next on the docket is the cars on ice event at the Missaukee County Park from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature mini wedge cars, sprint cars, and lightning sprints.
For the snowshoe race, it will be a 50-yard dash on the lake, with participants getting to dress up in their favorite costumes. Escalera said the event will start at 1 p.m. out on the ice behind the city park. Prizes for the event will be given out that day.
Escalera said the snowman building contest will run all day and take place on the side of Hammer’s Pub and Grub. Judging for the contest will begin at 4 p.m and winners will once again receive prizes.
On Sunday, Feb. 6, Escalera said the Chamber will hold an ice fishing tournament and snowmobile trail run.
Registration for the ice fishing tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and tickets are $25 per person. Once registered, participants will have until 3 p.m. to catch walleye, pike and bass. At that time, participants will return to land and have their fish measured, with prizes being awarded at 4 p.m.
First place will receive $250, second place receives a portable ice shanty, and third place receives $50 and a $25 gift certificate to Hammers.
Registration for the snowmobile trail run will begin at 9 a.m., with the run starting at 10 a.m. Participants will need to pay $15 per sled to run. To be eligible for the 50/50 raffle, runners need to be back by 3 p.m. The run will begin at the lagoon at the Missaukee County Park, go to the Taffle Town restaurant in Fife Lake, and then circle back around.
“They just got open,” Escalera said. “So, we want to help support them out there.”
Escalera said they also have events scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday. Attendees will have a chance to participate in carriage and wagon rides. These rides will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the rides will be $5 per person.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to skate on the ice rink after the hockey tournament concludes.
As planning wraps up, Escalera said they are looking good on sponsorships and volunteers, but open to more support.
“If anybody wants to or is interested in volunteering, there’s still availability,” Escalera said.
For the community, Escalera said she hopes the Winterfest will bring in more people and benefit local businesses.
“We kind of scheduled some time so that way people can come and go as they please,” Escalera said. “That way, when an event ends, they can get dinner or snacks throughout the day through the local businesses. So we’re going to bring in more people into the town to help them out during the winter months.”
