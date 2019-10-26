Halloween in northern Michigan is not what many imagine in their heads.
In an idyllic world, trick-or-treaters scurry from house-to-house gathering their sugary loot. Brightly colored leaves slowly float to the ground. There is a minor chill to the air, but the sun lazily setting still has a warmth to it. Children may have to wear sweatshirts, but they wear no coats, hats or gloves.
While that sounds wonderful, parents in northern Michigan know that scenario rarely plays out. Halloween is next week and as luck would have it snow and/or rain is in the forecast. It is after all the end of October.
The snowy season is about to start.
The hordes of candy seeking children might have to wear coats, hats, gloves, and boots next week, but for their parents or guardians a different question should be entering their minds — Is my home winter ready?
Home Builders Association of The Grand Traverse Area Executive Director Bob O'Hara said colder temperatures can take a toll on your home. Severe winter storms also can knock out heat, power and other services to your home. That’s why it’s important to take a few steps now to prepare your home for winter.
This includes ensuring walls and attics are insulated, windows and doors are weather-stripped, and if you have storm windows install them. You need to clear rain gutters of debris and leaves so they don't fill with water that could freeze and cause damage to the roof as a result of the added weight.
Trimming tree branches that could potentially fall on your home also is important, according to O'Hara and tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is also recommended to have your heating equipment and chimney cleaned and inspected every year.
Other tips include insulating water pipes with foam wrap to prevent freezing, checking fuel-burning equipment to ensure proper venting and learning how to shut off your watermain valve in case of freezing pipes. Finally, checking out your roof to make sure the structural integrity can take the snow and water is important.
O'Hara said there are countless reasons to do this and all of them are beneficial in the long run.
"If you are interested in the environment, (winterizing your home) is a good way to not waste energy. If you are interested in saving money it will do that too," he said. "If you are concerned about your home, making sure the roof is in good shape so it won't leak and can hold the weight of snow is important."
For those who head to warmer climes during the winter months, O'Hara said it even more important for them to make sure their homes are ready for winter.
For example, he said if a person leaves a window open in their home during the winter and they are out for the day it will likely be an inconvenience and result in a mess. Imagine, however, if a person leaves their window open even just an inch and they are gone for three months.
The potential that they might have to renovate a wall or even the entire room is real.
"Catching small things can help to make sure they don't become big things," he said.
If you don't have the skills or the job is too big, Home Builders Association of Michigan CEO Bob Filka said finding a dependable contractor takes some work. He also said contacting a local HBA like the one in Traverse City is a good first step. All the members will be fully licensed, insured and up to date on the current trends in the building industry. Cadillac's HBA office has closed.
If you choose to not find a building professional or contractor through the HBA, Filka said there are definite questions to ask and red flags to understand so you don't get scammed or overpay for a project.
If the contractor you are working with or plan to work with asks you to pull the permit for the job or they won't show you their builder's license or insurance, red flags should immediately be raised. Likewise, if they ask you to pay in cash or pay the total amount before the work is completed or even started, a red flag should immediately go up.
Finally, if they are offering you a "special low price" or won't sign a contract you should likely reconsider working with them on your project.
O'Hara said given the shortage of licensed contractors, the best way to ensure you get the job done by qualified contractors will take planning.
"Back in the Great Recession days I wasn't around but the stories I heard were we lost one-third to one-half of builders. Now everyone is building and there are not enough contractors to go around," he said. "Someone who is looking for a builder or contractor to maintain their home will have to plan. People should expect that. What are you planning to do next spring, summer, and fall and schedule it now."
