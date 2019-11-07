MESICK — On Tuesday night, Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Scott Akom went to bed fairly confident the district’s millage renewal would pass, although results from two precincts still hadn’t been reported.
According to complete results published on the Wexford County Clerk’s website Wednesday morning, by a tally of 502 to 161, the renewal was approved.
The operational millage, which comprises around 20% of their overall budget — or about $1.3 million — has been renewed by voters in six elections since 1996.
If it had not passed, Akom said the district would have had to consider cutting programs, including any non-core academics, sports, and transportation services.
