With black bears still active well into fall, DNR offers tips for avoiding conflicts

CADILLAC — Judging from all the dead leaves on the ground right now, not to mention some recent bouts of snow, it's clear that winter isn't very far away.
Unlike people, who start spending more time inside when it gets cold, for a bear, fall isn't a time to hunker down ... not quite yet. First, they have to fatten up.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, black bears are still active throughout the fall as they prepare for hibernation and search for foods rich in calories to build up their fat reserves.
The DNR advises Northern Michigan residents to be aware of this autumn bear activity and take steps to avoid conflicts with bears.
In Michigan, bears typically enter their dens for hibernation by December, but timing can vary depending on food availability.
“When food sources are plentiful, bears can double their body weight in the fall to prepare for the time they will spend in the den,‘ said Rachel Leightner, DNR wildlife outreach coordinator. “Bears have an excellent sense of smell and will follow their nose in search of food. This may cause bears to move into new areas or return to areas where they have successfully gotten a meal in the past.‘
Natural foods such as nuts and acorns from oak, hickory, and hazelnut trees are rich in calories and help to build fat reserves. Bird feeders also make an especially appealing and accessible food source as bird feed is high in calories. Bears also may be attracted to grills with food debris or unsecured trash.
Tips to help keeps bears at a distance:
• Remove bird feeders until the winter months when bears are in their dens.
• Make sure to clean grills after use or store them in a secure building.
• Store trash cans in a secure building and put them out the morning of trash collection service.
DNR Wildlife Biologist Vernon Richardson said bird seed is packed with calories, which bears can smell from miles away.
"Bears can smell from farther away than we can see," Richardson said. "And they're always hungry ... always looking for food."
Even after a bird feeder is removed, Richardson said a bear can smell the seed for hours and days afterward; and once a bear comes to associate a location with food, they'll check back periodically to see if the food source returns, sometimes for years at a time.
"They have an incredible memory," Richardson said. "Like a person trying out a new restaurant, they remember if they have a good or bad experience. They'll check it less and less frequently if there is no food there each time they come back."
Over the years, DNR officials have noticed an increase in human conflicts with bears as their populations rebounded following many years of over-hunting.
Prior to the time when conservationists managed bear populations, Richardson said people had a different view of the animals, with many preferring to think of them more as a nuisance, such as raccoons.
For this reason, bear populations plummeted, prompting the animals to eventually become a protected species, with hunting banned altogether for a number of years.
Starting in the 1990s, Richardson said bear populations have steadily risen; the Northern Lower Peninsula saw almost a 30% increase in the number of bears 1 year old and older, according to a 2015 Department of Natural Resources statistical analysis.
