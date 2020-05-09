CADILLAC — Faced with the unpleasant notion that food scarcity is possible even today in the First World, more people are turning to methods of becoming self-sufficient.
MSU Extension District 6 Director Shari Spoelman said she has noticed a significant uptick in people asking questions and seeking guidance about starting their own vegetable gardens.
Every week, MSU Extension hosts a question and answer seminar on Facebook Live for people to learn from horticultural experts on a variety of topics. Each meeting easily draws thousands of people every week.
Spoelman said she believes the coronavirus pandemic has compelled people to consider starting their own gardens, both to decrease their reliance on store-bought groceries and because the availability of fresh produce will be somewhat uncertain into the foreseeable future.
With the stay-at-home order in effect, many people have more time on their hands and figured they would get started on their vegetable gardens during some of the decent-weather days the area experienced in April.
Spoelman said there's still plenty of time to get started on a vegetable garden. In fact, now might be the perfect time, as the closer to June it becomes, the less chance remains that a killing frost will occur and spoil early planting efforts.
Sarah Rautio, MSU Extension Master Gardener Coordinator in northeast Lower Michigan, offered some tips for those looking to get into gardening for the first time.
She said the most important thing to remember when planting your garden is to choose an appropriate location that receives at least six hours (or preferably more) of sunlight a day. Another factor to take into consideration when choosing a location is whether or not deer will have easy access to the garden.
"Don't underestimate the damage that can be caused by deer," Rautio said. "They like vegetables."
To protect your vegetables from deer, Rautio suggested planting in a fenced-in or elevated area, or by wrapping chicken wire around the garden.
For the actually planting itself, Rautio recommends beginners use containers rather than a traditional garden in the backyard. Containers can be made of any number of materials and Rautio said there are plenty of good ideas on the internet about how to make one yourself.
Rautio said one of the main reasons she suggests starting out with a container is to ensure that you're using the best soil possible — an absolutely essential ingredient for any successful garden.
In this part of Michigan, the natural soil tends to be sandy, which drains the water and provides for poor growing conditions, Rautio said. Adding compost and other organic matter is a must in these circumstances.
To space out your veggies and give them more room to grow, Rautio suggested adding some mulch.
As far as what vegetables to grow, Rautio said beginners may have the best luck with easier crops like tomatoes, beans, lettuce, squash, cucumbers and many varieties of herbs.
Spoelman said even though MSU Extension's offices are closed to the public, people can still get their soil tests done. Testing for nutrients and organic materials is a good way of finding out what crops would grow best in the soil you're using, Spoelman said.
Finally, Rautio said it's important to keep in mind that failing is a part of the learning process.
"If you fail, don't give up," Rautio said. "It happens. It can be a little discouraging if you try to be perfect."
Here are a few online links to valuable resources related to maintaining a vegetable garden:
• Garden planning calendar; garden site selection; and garden soil information — https://www.canr.msu.edu/home_gardening/vegetables/
Smart Gardening using earth friendly practices — https://www.canr.msu.edu/home_gardening/tip_sheets/
Soils and composting — https://www.canr.msu.edu/home_gardening/soils-compost/
MSU’s soil lab (includes field crops and home/lawn gardening) — https://www.canr.msu.edu/spnl/
Cabin Fever Conversations, every Friday at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live — https://www.canr.msu.edu/events/cabin-fever-conversations
