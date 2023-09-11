With deer hunting opportunities coming, time brush up on hunting regs

Although Michigan bow hunters will have to wait a few weeks and those who prefer using firearms to harvest deer will have to wait about two months, soon hunters will be afield looking for white-tail deer.
The early antlerless firearm season is scheduled for Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. It is open on private lands in the Lower Peninsula. All of the Upper Peninsula is closed to the early antlerless firearm season.
The Department of Natural Resources also has some reminders for hunters who plan on partaking in any of the upcoming hunting opportunities Michigan offers related to deer.
Just like last year, all harvested deer are required to be reported. The easiest way to report a harvest is by downloading the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app. Once the app is downloaded and a hunter has signed in or created an account, they can enter the harvest report information.
Hunters also can report a harvest online by visiting michigan.gov/dnrharvestreport on a computer or mobile device to go directly to the reporting page.
Once there, successful hunters need to enter their kill tag license number and date of birth to begin the report.
If a hunter doesn’t have a hunting license/kill tag number, they can log in to eLicense by using their driver’s license and birthdate or user ID and password. Then they need to click on the Harvest Report tab to see the tags available to report. If they don’t already have an account, they will have the chance to create one to enter their report.
The DNR also reminds hunters that before they head out to their tree stands or blinds they need to check the latest hunting regulations in their area by looking at the 2023 Hunting Regulations Summary. For on-demand access to this info without the need for internet access, download the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.
Regarding baiting and feeding, the DNR reminds deer hunters that it is allowed in the Upper Peninsula but is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula, except for those with a qualifying disability during the Liberty and Independence hunts.
Chronic wasting disease is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and other cervids. In Michigan, the history of CWD in free-ranging deer dates back to May 2015, when the first case of the disease was confirmed in a free-ranging white-tailed deer in Ingham County. This marked the beginning of efforts to manage and control the spread of CWD within the state’s deer herd.
Since 2015, CWD has been detected in additional deer from various counties across Michigan. The state’s ongoing efforts have aimed at managing and containing the disease’s spread while maintaining a healthy deer population for both ecological balance and recreational purposes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other agencies have implemented various measures to address CWD in the state.
One of the most notable recent changes is in the strategy for testing deer. Historically, there has been a lot of testing in and around areas where CWD has been detected to date. This has led to the detection of CWD in 12 of Michigan’s 83 counties, with Midland being the latest this summer, according to the DNR.
Starting in 2021, the DNR began a rotational approach to testing for CWD around the state. With this new approach, a group of counties in the state is selected each year, with a desire to eventually test sufficient numbers of deer in every county across the state. The goal of this approach is early disease detection, as management has the potential to be most effective when the disease is caught early, the DNR said.
Most of these areas have not had a CWD detection or have not previously been part of intensive testing efforts, so little is known about disease status in these locations. In 2021 and 2022, the rotational approach focused testing in the southwest and southeast parts of the Lower Peninsula.
For 2023, testing will be focused in the northwestern Lower Peninsula and in a few counties in other areas where additional information is still needed. The counties for CWD testing in 2023 include Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Hillsdale, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford. In these counties, there will be drop boxes, staffed submission sites, and partner processors and taxidermists to assist with collection efforts.
In the remainder of the state, the DNR said testing is available through direct submission by hunters to a cooperating U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved diagnostic laboratory for a fee or through free self-sample shipping kits in counties where CWD has previously been detected.
The DNR also asks hunters to submit deer from the northeastern Lower Peninsula to be tested for bovine tuberculosis, a bacterial respiratory disease that impacts deer and elk. Entire carcasses from deer displaying symptoms of CWD or TB will be collected and tested throughout the deer season, regardless of where they were harvested.
DNR deer check station hours, days of operation and locations will be limited. To find a deer check station near you, visit michigan.gov/deercheck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.