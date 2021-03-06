CADILLAC — The old saying "don't judge a book by its cover" seems especially apt in this case.
But don't be fooled: the amount of activity going on within the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library is belied by the relatively sparse number of vehicles visible in the parking lot on any given day.
That's because the library (as of Wednesday, when this section went to print) is closed to visitors, with the exception of those who make an appointment to use a computer and/or printer, or arrive to pick up a book via curbside delivery.
Library director Tracy Walker said the library board made the decision to close their doors to the general public in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the fall. She said they're loosely following the visitor strategy of the Wexford County Courthouse.
While that means that staff currently aren't working as many hours as they did when people could come and go from the facility as they please, Logan said they've found many projects to occupy their time.
"We've had so much more time to do things we couldn't do before," Logan said.
In addition to improving the use of available space at the library through an extensive "18-point plan," Logan said they've implemented a number of other programs to keep kids and adults alike engaged during the time their doors are closed.
Such programs include an online video series that introduces 52 books in 52 weeks; customized "book boxes" that kids take home with them; do-it-yourself craft kits; journals on a number of subjects that can be checked out by readers, who can then add their own entries for others to enjoy; a Reading Through the Alphabet Challenge; a March Madness Book vs. Book Tournament and soon, kids book club sets that will include eight paperback copies of a particular title.
As for the expansion of their available space, Logan said based on their circulation they could easily add more books, DVDs and other media to meet demand, which is why streamlining the arrangement of furniture, stands and shelves is something they've been focusing on.
Logan said their goals for the building included the following: to create space for collections with higher circulation, including teen books, large print books and mystery; improve "flow" of collections for browsing DVDs, mystery, and teen offerings; move lesser-used collections such oversized book and reference materials to less prominent spaces; move collections with better circulation such as board games, magazines and periodicals to more prominent spaces; create more seating space near reference area through removal of old shelving; and create better circulation of science fiction collection by interfiling with regular fiction.
For more information on all the programs, books, DVDs and other materials available at the library, visit www.cadillaclibrary.org, check them out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or call (231) 775-6541.
