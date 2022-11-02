With firearm season approaching, AAA reminds drivers not to veer for deer on roadways

CADILLAC — This time of year, the potential for encounters with deer on the roadways increases.
According to AAA Michigan, over 42% of vehicle-deer crashes occur in Michigan during the months of October, November and December.
Last year, 10 people were killed in deer crashes. Four were occupants in motor vehicles and six were motorcyclists. Another 1,449 people were injured in vehicle-deer crashes.
In 2021, there were 52,218 vehicle deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 during 2020. Oakland County had the most crashes with 1,853. The remaining top nine were Kent (1,810), Jackson (1,544), Ottawa (1,391), Lapeer (1,355), Allegan (1,288), Genesee (1,254), Calhoun (1,247), Kalamazoo (1,137) and Washtenaw (1,080).
In Michigan, vehicle-deer crashes are expensive, causing more than $130 million in damage annually. According to AAA, deer frequently travel in groups and if you see one deer cross the road, chances are there are more nearby.
AAA offers these five fall safety tips:
Motorists
• Stay awake, alert and sober.
• Always wear a seat belt.
• Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.
• If you see one deer, slow down. Chances are there are others nearby.
• If a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.
Motorcyclists
• Stay awake, alert and sober.
• Slow down and be alert for deer whenever you ride.
• Cover the brakes to reduce reaction time.
• Use high beam headlights and additional riding lights when possible.
• Wear protective gear at all times.
