CADILLAC - Midway through the summer there are big gaping holes in our lives that the hot summer sun just can't fill.
We are missing our summer traditions and festivals. Even when not taking part in these festivities - their mere presence created a backdrop of reassurance and joy.
The many cancellations have reminded us how important these community events are, how they bring us together and make us vibrant and proud of one another. But for our well-being we have forfeited the many events that tied us together and united us through the arts and civic and patriotic traditions.
In addition to the loss of the parades, the fireworks and festivals, we are also missing the Footliter productions and lines of people in the street near the movie theater.
Even with traffic pouring through Cadillac West, our downtown streets sometimes look lonely and deserted.
We also have lost out music. The Cadillac Symphony Orchestra canceled their annual Spring concert with hopes of playing in July - but that won't happen. This week the Clam Lake Band, also hoping to play in July, announced that their 50th season has been postponed.
It's hard to pass by the Rotary Pavilion on warm summer nights without mentally drifting back - the lakefront is haunted by the faint sound of John Philip Sousa marches ...and memories of the 15 years when former director Mike Filkins introduced the band with pride: "The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band."
Clam Lake Band postpones 2020 season
The board of directors of the Clam Lake Band were hoping to launch Monday night concerts on July 20. But last week Chelsea and Zach VanderGraff, co-directors, announced that the season will be postponed.
"We talked to the board about the safety of our members," Zach said. Then they released a survey to 60 band members to see if they were comfortable performing this year.
"The survey revealed that many did want to continue, hoping we could do six feet apart," said Bill George, board president and a physician. "But with wind instruments, it's unclear if six feet is far enough. Wind instruments exude a great deal of air and could cause COVID contamination. Even though the risk is low, it's real. We felt we did not wish to expose any band members or our audience to potential illness."
With heavy hearts, the survey said "no" to performing this season.
"I miss the people in the band," George said. "I miss the ability to play music...it's been such a marvelous experience to have older and seasoned members and young high school kids be part of that community band...it transcends both age and experience."
"It's just not in the books this year and we are hoping it will be by next year," said Rochelle Carroll, a board member and former president. "This would have been our 50th season."
Members are hoping for an enthusiastic return next year to celebrate.
"I think the whole board would agree that next year would be our 50th concert season," said Zach. "It will be bigger and better than ever. We are confident we are going to have great attendance next year. I think everybody is ready to get back to some kind of normalcy. I now appreciate so much more all the stuff we used to do that we can't do anymore."
The Clam Lake Band would like to thank their valued sponsors: Jim and Sharon Blackburn, Cadillac Family Physicians, Chemical (TCF) Bank, Dairy Queen, Dental Health Professionals, Don's Auto Clinic, Family Practice of Cadillac, Keystone Retirement Services, Lakeside Charlies, Attorney Mark R. Mitchell, Merrill Lynch The Kulhavi Team, Mitchell Investment Advisors, Orshal Construction, Peterson Funeral Home, and Schepers Agency of McBain.
