Snow is on the ground, Thanksgiving is next week and many have started their gift shopping as December is on the horizon.
With that in mind, the Better Business Bureau is warning those shoppers who chose to purchase items online to avoid the growth in online shopping scams. Online shopping scam reports to BBB Scam Tracker remain just under the all-time highs reached in 2021 with losses approaching $380 million.
Online scams have risen 87% since BBB Scam Tracker launched in 2015. Of those reports, a vast majority of consumers lost money, making online shopping fraud one of the most dangerous and successful, according to BBB research.
“Early Black Friday sales are already underway. While that means good deals for consumers, it also creates more opportunities for online scammers to take advantage of people," President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Lisa Frohnapfel said. "Avoiding offers that are too good to be true is an important step, but no matter what the offer, take the time to research the website before you give them any form of payment or information.”
In many cases reported to BBB’s Scam Tracker, shoppers are enticed with hard-to-find items, low prices and fast delivery. Nearly 36% of all online retail fraud reports to BBB Scam Tracker originated through a fake website. In many cases, customers were directed to the fake website through social media posts and ads.
That warning comes as the National Retail Federation recently reported retail sales grew again in October as consumers set aside concerns about inflation and many got a jump start on the holiday season.
“October’s performance is a strong foothold as we go into the holiday season,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Spending has gradually slowed but remains solid. Consumers continue to show resiliency despite elevated inflation, rising borrowing costs and widespread macroeconomic uncertainties."
With employment and wages growing and shoppers accessing accumulated savings, Kleinhenz said it is expected that trend will continue. Early holiday deals that enticed customers likely will continue in November and December, which are historically the big holiday shopping months, he said.
The NRF reported the U.S. Census Bureau recently said overall retail sales in October were up 1.3% from September and up 8.3% year over year. In September, sales were flat month over month but up 8.6% year over year, according to the U.S. Census data.
NRF’s calculation of retail sales – which excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants to focus on core retail – showed October was up 0.7% from September and up 6.5% unadjusted year over year. In September, sales were up 0.5% month over month and up 7.9% year over year.
NRF’s numbers also were up 7.7% unadjusted year over year on a three-month moving average as of October. Sales were up 7.5% year over year for the first 10 months of the year, keeping results on track with NRF’s forecast that 2022 retail sales will grow between 6% and 8% over 2021. NRF forecast earlier this month that sales during the holiday season – defined as November through December – will also grow between 6% and 8% over 2021.
October sales were up in all but two retail categories on a yearly basis, led by online sales, building materials stores and grocery stores, and increased in five out of nine categories on a monthly basis.
