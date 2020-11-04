LAKE CITY — The race between five candidates for three seats on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education was too close to call at press time.
With votes still not counted for Lake Township, the tallies for candidates Tami Wolverton, Dale Rainier, Thomas Redman, Brian Kunkel and Edward Pruden were 1,060, 1,256, 1,349, 1,308 and 591, respectively.
Go to cadillacnews.com for updates on this race as they become available.
Results for Missaukee County won't be official until they are certified by the board of canvassers on Thursday.
