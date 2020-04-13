CADILLAC — One of the most heart-breaking impacts that COVID-19 has had on society is the separation it’s created between people. Nowhere is that disruption more evident than among those who are grieving a death.
Funeral home directors in Northern Michigan and elsewhere are struggling to help families properly say goodbye to their departed loved ones at a time when they can’t even all be together in the same room.
Megan Meyering-Brinks, funeral director at Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cadillac, learned first-hand how difficult it is to mourn a loss right now: she and her family recently attended a small funeral service in Muskegon for her grandfather, Gerald Meyering.
“It’s really a struggle,‘ Meyering-Brinks said. “The community can’t gather to support their loved ones. It’s ironic that we just had to go through something that we’re asking other families to do. It’s really, really hard.‘
Meyering-Brinks said people have generally been very understanding and gracious about the restrictions on the number of people who can attend visitations and services.
“They understand the stipulations aren’t just flippant ideas,‘ Meyering-Brinks said. “But we don’t want to lose the importance of the ceremony, whether it’s 10 people or 150 people.‘
All the local funeral homes contacted by the Cadillac News indicated that they were limiting the number of people who can attend visitations and graveside funeral services to 10. They also indicated that many families who recently lost a loved one opted to have the initial small service, then a larger memorial or celebration of life when restrictions have been lifted.
Mark Corey, with Corey Funeral Home in Evart, said it’s going to be a very busy time for funeral homes during the days and weeks after they lift the restrictions on public gatherings.
He said some families and churches have said they likely will organize these events themselves, rather than rely solely on the funeral homes, which already are quite busy this time of year with spring burials.
Corey said they do spring burials and services for people who die in the wintertime but can’t be buried right away because the soil is frozen. He said they would be in the midst of conducting these services right now but due to COVID-19, that has all been delayed.
“Now, everybody is put in that situation (of having to wait),‘ Corey said. “It’s really hard for families. People don’t stop grieving.‘
Adam Hilt, manager and director of Holdship Family of Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, said spring burials are especially common in areas like Northern Michigan, where there are a lot of small cemeteries run by rural townships.
While many families are choosing to wait until restrictions have been lifted before they bury their loved ones, Hilt said they can only wait so long, as there is limited availability of space where the bodies can be stored in the meantime.
Some funeral homes in other parts of the country and world have begun offering online viewings as an alternative for family members who can’t attend services in person.
Hilt said setting up a streaming service is something that would be easy enough to do, although so far no families have indicated they would prefer such an option.
Other funeral homes have arranged special “drive-through‘ viewings so people can honor their loved ones while remaining in their vehicles; none of the funeral homes in this area said they were planning to host such events, due primarily to facility limitations but also out of concern that it might defeat the purpose of social distancing, as some people might not be able to resist sticking their heads in other vehicles to say hello to family members.
Multiple funeral home directors said the situation they are faced with today is similar to the panic that rippled through society during the apex of the HIV/AIDS scare in the 1990s, though in other respects, it’s completely unprecedented.
Aaron Pruitt, funeral director with Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City, said the government now requires an expedited process for verifying information on death certificates to help them track confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Similar to workers in the health care field, Pruitt said funeral home employees have to be extra careful when handling bodies, especially those that are known to have been infected with COVID-19.
“It’s a real concern going forward,‘ Pruitt said in regard to having an adequate supply of personal protective equipment necessary for safely handling bodies.
Pruitt said air trapped in the lungs and other parts of the body can be released when the cadaver is moved, potentially infecting people nearby with droplets containing the virus.
To increase safety while processing bodies, Pruitt said they added some additional steps to their transportation and disinfecting protocols. He said for cases of confirmed infections, bodies are disinfected with bleach and placed in two body bags before they even reach the funeral home.
Keith Burkholder, with Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, said they’ve also beefed up their safety measures when in close proximity to a body. Such measures include the use of treated cotton and plastic to cover areas of the body where the virus may be present, including the nose and mouth.
Once the body has been embalmed, Hilt said it becomes inert and no longer able to carry a virus, meaning that open casket funerals are safe to be held.
Burkholder said a lot of people are scared right now; a family he served recently held a small service and even though they followed all the guidelines for social distancing, they still felt bad about having the gathering.
He said people have even contacted him to make funeral arrangements ahead of time in the event they became infected and don’t make it.
“It’s such uncharted territory,‘ said Meyering-Brinks, at Peterson Funeral Home and Cremations Services. “But we’re still serving families.‘
