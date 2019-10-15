With 2nd anniversary approaching Ware case remains unsolved

MOUNT PLEASANT — More than a year after the homicide death of Evelyn Louise Ware, the case remains unsolved.
Police, however, remain hopeful there might be something to report soon, Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Joe McMillan said Monday. McMillan said police continue to seek the public’s help solving the case and the information given does not have to be first-hand knowledge of the crime.
Tips may be submitted to the Mount Pleasant Post by calling (989) 773-5951. Anyone wishing to provide information can remain anonymous by contacting the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234. Tips can be submitted through www.P3tips.com. A $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction is still available.
The Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Jan. 19, 2018, via a press release from the Michigan State Police that Ware’s death was determined to be a homicide.
On Jan. 10, 2018, dispatchers sent first responders to a report of a structure fire just before 6 p.m. By the time they arrived, the home was fully engulfed, according to police. The home was located on Lakola Road between 14 and 13 Mile roads. Lakola Road also is known as 240th Avenue and serves as the county line between Lake and Osceola counties.
Once the fire was extinguished, crews searched the debris and found human remains, which were believed to be Ware. An autopsy was conducted at Spectrum Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, and the victim was positively identified as Ware.
Ware was a former member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Posse and the former director of the Pine River Area Schools Transportation Department. Authorities originally said she became trapped in her home after the fire began. Ware was adored by folks who knew her, according to several people with whom the Cadillac News has spoken to since the fire.
