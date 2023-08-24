With new variants spreading, are existing COVID-19 boosters still effective?

CADILLAC — Virologists and public health officials are monitoring several new COVID-19 variants that have been reported across the country in recent weeks.
The variants are mutations of the omicron strain of the virus, and go by memorable names such as EG.5, FL.1.5.1 and BA.2.8.6.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, health officer for District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, said not a lot is known about these variants, since they are so new.
The limited information they do have, however, so far does not indicate that the variants are more deadly or significantly more contagious than prior mutations of the virus, particularly those that appeared during the first couple of years of the pandemic, including delta and the original omicron.
One variant that scientists are keeping a close eye on, however, is BA.2.8.6, which is from a different branch of the omicron mutation path than some of the more recent variants.
As for whether or not this variant is in Michigan, Morse said she hasn’t heard any official confirmation.
Given that the state no longer shares variant data with local health departments, however, Morse said it’s unlikely they would know even if it was here.
Generally speaking, Morse said coronaviruses (including the common cold) become more active as cold weather approaches, so she would anticipate an uptick in cases locally as people begin to spend more time inside and kids go back to school.
There already has been a minor bump in cases in this part of Michigan but given how little activity was reported in the summer months, any increase no matter how small likely would have been noticeable.
While there isn’t any evidence that the new variants are more deadly or cause more hospitalizations than prior strains, they do seem to be able to evade existing vaccines more effectively.
Morse said there should be an updated booster shot later this year but she’s not sure how much of a match it will be to some of the newer variants, particularly BA.2.8.6.
Even if the booster isn’t an exact match, however, Morse said it still would provide strong protection against hospitalization and death, and a minimum of 50% protection against illness. In this way, COVID-19 booster shots are similar to flu vaccines, which due to how quickly the virus mutates, often aren’t an exact match.
Some people may be waiting to get their booster until the new shot comes out later this year. Morse said this is a decision that people should make after consulting their doctor. Someone with pre-existing conditions might be better off getting the older dose, which still would provide some level of protection, rather than rolling the dice and waiting for the booster, she said.
Over the last four months, local counties have reported a handful of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In Wexford County, five cases were reported in May, four in June, one in July and five so far in August. In Osceola County, five were reported in May, five in June, four in July and four so far in August. In Missaukee County, two were reported in May, one in June, one in July and two so far in August. In Lake County, two were reported in May, three in June, zero in July and five so far in August.
There hasn’t been a confirmed death from COVID-19 in local counties in several months. The last one reported was in Wexford County on April 1.
