CADILLAC — Sometimes when 17-year-old Anna Elmore tells people the story of her upbringing, people don’t believe her.
“It’s not super common in the area,” Anna said. “But it was always very, very normal for me.”
Anna was adopted as an infant by Cadillac couple Jason and Alicia Elmore. Given that she actually resembles Jason and Alicia, Anna said some people have a hard time believing she was adopted.
Something else that people might have a hard time getting their heads around is that Anna knows her biological parents and also has a close relationship with them. In fact, she has known them her entire life.
“It’s like having another family,” Anna said. “I’ve always known that open relationship was established. It’s never felt weird or disconnected to me.”
Anna’s biological parents, Jodilyn Jelsema and Logan Duffey, found out that they were pregnant with Anna when they were both in their early 20s.
Jelsema said at the time she was wait-listed to get into medical school and while she was good friends with Duffey, she knew that she wasn’t at the point in her life where she was ready to start a family.
She had been considering adoption, but only under the condition that it be an open arrangement, meaning that Anna would know her biological parents and they could be a part of her life.
“God was pulling me in that direction,” said Jelsema, who sought some sort of sign from above that she was making the right decision.
Within a week, she received a call from Wayne State University Medical School informing her that she was accepted as a student.
“That was my sign,” Jelsema said.
At first, Duffey said he struggled with the idea of giving Anna up for adoption; the notion of not raising his own child was anathema not only to him, but also his family members, who feared and resented the idea.
“It was pretty taboo when I announced it to my family,” Duffey said.
Eventually, however, Duffey came to understand why Jelsema wanted to give Anna up for adoption, and from that point on, fully supported the plan.
“I really trusted her to make the best decision,” Duffey said. “It took me some time to get over my own selfish wants and needs ... it’s easy to think that way from an outside perspective, when you’re not thinking about the well-being of the child.”
In order to find a suitable family to raise Anna, Jelsema and Duffey turned to Bethany Christian Services, based out of Grand Rapids.
For Jelsema, the most important thing was finding a couple that loved each other and would also love Anna.
At the time, Jason and Alicia Elmore both were on active duty in the U.S. Army. Alicia was a physician and Jason was a defense attorney at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
After having their first son, Zachary, they tried to have another child but after a while, doctors told them that they would be unable to have additional children.
“We sought to change our lives, hoping it would improve our chance,” Jason said.
The couple left active duty and moved back to Jason’s home in Cadillac.
Like Jelsema and Duffey, they sought assistance from Bethany Christian Services. They wished to adopt a child.
Jelsema said when she read Jason and Alicia’s profile through Bethany Christian Services, it was like reading about a couple of her college friends.
“Everything just clicked,” Jelsema said. “I felt that immediate connection.”
The fit seemed even more perfect considering that Jason and Alicia went to Hope College, which is a rival of Calvin University, her own alma mater.
Duffey said he was surprised by the extent of vetting and dialogue involved in the adoption process, which helped to set his mind at ease about Anna’s future.
“It was quite a rigorous process, which made it so much easier for me,” Duffey said. “I had a lot less fear about how things would turn out.”
The Elmores brought Anna home from the hospital when she was 2 days old, and over the years have included Jelsema and Duffey in her life in various ways.
She was the flower girl in Duffey’s wedding, and recently was a bridesmaid in Jelsema’s wedding. Anna has stayed numerous weekends with her birth parents and grandparents, and both Duffey and Jelsema have spent considerable amounts of time in Cadillac visiting Anna. During one visit, Jelsema job shadowed Alicia in her rounds as a physician. They also regularly come up and watch Anna perform as a drum major.
“I feel like we’ve hit the jackpot with Jason and Alicia,” Duffey said. “They have been very open and honest about everything. It’s like we absorbed each other’s families.”
Duffey said the arrangement has been so positive in part because Anna has no questions about where she came from.
“I never wanted to put her in a situation where she feels like she isn’t wanted or loved,” Duffey said.
“Knowing and having relationships with her biological family eliminates a lot of questions she may have,” Jason concurred. “She knows she is loved, wanted and supported. She does not wonder who her biological parents are or why adoption was the right choice.”
Jelsema said there’s no doubt in her mind that if she and Duffey had decided to co-parent Anna instead of giving her up for adoption, she wouldn’t have had the same opportunities in life.
“I feel like we would have been doing her a disservice,” Jelsema said.
In discussing the decision that Jelsema and Duffey made in giving up their daughter, Alicia Elmore can’t help but get a little emotional.
“It seems like such a sacrifice,” Alicia said. “To want something more than I can be for this child.”
Initially, Alicia said she was apprehensive about Jelsema and Duffey being judgmental about the decisions they would be making as Anna’s adoptive parents. It soon became apparent, however, that this wouldn’t be an issue; quite the opposite, in reality.
“It’s like we’ve incorporated our family into their family,” Alicia said. “It really reaffirms we’ve made the right decision.”
Further cementing that conviction is what happened two months after they brought Anna home: Alicia became pregnant with their second son, Andrew.
“We know that her adoption was a blessing,” Jason said.
Anna said spending time with her biological parents isn’t the same feeling as spending time with Alicia and Jason, who she will always see as her mom and dad.
“It’s almost like older siblings,” Anna said. “We do a lot of catching up when we see each other.”
Jelsema described the dynamic in a similar way, saying it was like being an aunt to Anna, only much closer.
Duffey said it’s like he’s a very close friend to Anna but also someone who loves and cares about her to the same degree as a parent.
While some people have a hard time comprehending how such an arrangement could work, Anna said she never struggled with the knowledge of her adoption.
“It was never a conflict of identify about them, more of a conflict of identity about myself,” Anna said. “Very much a question of, ‘who am I?’ But I’m in no rush right now to figure that out.”
With November being National Adoption Month, Jason Elmore said he felt driven to share the story of their successful adoption story.
“There are plenty of ways to expand your family and open up your hearts and homes to children in need,” Jason said.
To learn more, go to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at www.mare.org/MI-Adoption-Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.