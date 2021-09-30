LANSING— Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed off on $55 billion in spending to complete the state budget, hailing the bipartisan bills as an example of finding common ground with Republicans despite partisan tension during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This budget shows that divided government doesn’t have to be dysfunctional government,” the Democrat said at Lansing Community College.
She emphasized how the laws, which include billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid, will expand eligibility for child care subsidies, provide $1,000 bonuses to child care workers and continue to fund new tuition-free assistance for 167,000 adults ages 25 and up and frontline workers to attend community college. The funding will repair or replace 100 local bridges, clean up polluted sites, fix aging dams and replace lead water lines in Benton Harbor.
It will make permanent and slightly raise — to $2.35 an hour — a wage hike for “direct care” workers in nursing homes and other residential facilities along with in-home caregivers.
The blueprint includes $53 billion in non-school aid spending for the fiscal year that starts Friday and $2.3 billion in supplemental funding for the current budget year. The K-12 budget was finalized over the summer.
State Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, said the budget process went very smoothly this time around, primarily as a result of the state having a lot more money to work with than it typically does.
“We’ve never really encountered something like this before,” Rendon said. “We actually had money. That’s unheard of in Michigan.”
With the help of roughly $10 billion in COVID relief aid from the federal government, Rendon said both the Democrats and Republicans were able to fund programs and initiatives that are important to their constituents.
One of the things that the pandemic has brought to light, Rendon said, is that people and families throughout the state all are dealing with the same sort of challenges, regardless of where they live. She said the budget process was a way of addressing many of those challenges.
Rendon pointed to several highlights of the budget that people in Northern Michigan may be particularly interested in, including $100,000 million in workforce development programs to boost training and apprenticeship efforts; $2 million in funding for county fairs — which should have an ancillary benefit for area agriculture, Rendon said; $1.4 billion for child care programming and an expansion in who is eligible to take advantage of this programming; tax reforms for small businesses; $150,000 million to bolster the state’s unemployment benefits fund, which has been depleted over the course of the pandemic; and additional funding for programs such as Clubhouse, which provides support services for people who are trying to live productive lives while also dealing with mental health issues.
Conscious of their reputation for fiscal responsibility, Rendon said they also were able to stow away $500,000 million in the rainy day fund to ensure the state is able to weather future economic turbulence.
Rendon said they still have some funding left over that will be allocated in a future supplemental bill. She said some common ground exists between the governor’s interests and those of Republican lawmakers that might lead to additional funding for initiatives dealing with the state’s housing shortage, staffing shortages in the construction industry, concerns about clean drinking water, and rural roads that have been neglected and overlooked for many years.
Whitmer vetoed roughly $16 million in funding tied to anti-abortion provisions that she said would have promoted the GOP’s “political agenda.” The sections would have required marketing programs and family planning services to promote alternatives to abortion.
“We know that reproductive health care is critical to women and families,” she said, drawing praise from groups that support abortion rights and criticism from those that oppose them.
She also declared unconstitutional or unenforceable various Republican-written “boilerplate” policy provisions, including ones that tried to ban local masks mandates for schools and defund local health departments with COVID-19 orders if those orders lack the support of the relevant county commissioners.
“Where we found agreement ... is so much bigger and overwhelming,” the governor said.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert, a Lowell Republican, touted the bills’ injection of money into the unemployment benefits trust fund — which was targeted by fraudsters — a $500 million deposit into savings and new spending to help communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.
He called it an “excellent” budget but said he was saddened, though not surprised, by the line-item vetoes and decisions on the enforceability of certain provisions.
“As a state, we must do better helping pregnant mothers in need, including the promotion of adoption as an alternative to abortion,” Albert said.
Emergency medical services providers will receive an increased state Medicaid reimbursement for the first time in more than 20 years, enabling them to also draw additional federal funding. They said the pandemic and underfunding have pushed them to the brink financially.
“This budget increase will allow us to increase pay for paramedics and EMTs and recruit much-needed new staff into the profession,” said Jack Fisher, executive director of Medic 1 Ambulance in Berrien County and president of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services.
Next, Whitmer and the GOP-led Legislature will turn to allocating an unprecedented amount of federal coronavirus relief funding, much of it discretionary.
