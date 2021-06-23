CADILLAC — Talk about a sight for sore eyes: fireworks over Lake Cadillac will be returning this year after they were cancelled in 2020 — a development that will signify for some further evidence that life is returning to normal.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council approved a request by the Cadillac Freedom Festival to launch fireworks on Sunday, July 4.
The request also included the closure of Chestnut Street from the boat launch to the junior high school from 8 p.m. to dusk. According to the request, the fireworks will be launched starting at 10 p.m., with the show expected to conclude around 10:30 p.m.
Derek Anderson, organizer of the Cadillac Freedom Festival, said they approached the fireworks company a couple of weeks ago after learning that statewide COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted in July.
Organizers decided to cancel the Freedom Festival and fireworks earlier this year because it was uncertain at that time whether they’d be able to host the event. Anderson said they made the decision early this year because last year they lost their deposit on the fireworks.
Given that fireworks companies usually require commitments several weeks or months in advance, Anderson said they weren’t sure if they’d be able to fit in another show on such short notice.
Fortunately, the fireworks company was able to fit Cadillac into their schedule.
Anderson said they have all the money they need to pay for this year’s display, since most of the funds they raised last year are still in the bank (with the exception of some money they returned to donors and the deposit they lost).
To be clear, this is only the fireworks display: the actual Cadillac Freedom Festival, including parade and other events, remain cancelled this year.
“We didn’t have time to do it,‘ Anderson said. “There are a lot of logistical things such as coordinating volunteers and closing down roads that we wouldn't have been able to do.‘
Anderson added that they are grateful for the city for approving their fireworks request on such short notice, in addition to the Cadillac Police Department for providing extra officers to oversee the event.
While they won’t be making any kind of concerted fundraising effort this year, Anderson said they’ll still be accepting donations for next year’s festival.
To donate, and to find additional information, look up the Cadillac Freedom Festival on Facebook or go to their website at cadillacfreedomfestival.com.
