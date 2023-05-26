Dear Representative XXX, I am contacting you today, regarding the critical nature of the Lake Mitchell Sewer System. This is a high priority Sewer Improvement Project. Due to the number of Sanitary Sewer Overflows, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued an Administrative Consent Order (ACO). The ACO requires the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority to complete the Improvement Project, that will cost approximately $19,000,000. There is great concern for public safety, the environment, and the watershed that ultimately feeds into Lake Michigan. A canal connects Lake Mitchell to Lake Cadillac, that feeds into the Clam and Muskegon Rivers, and eventually to Lake Michigan. As you can see, the failing and deteriorated sewer infrastructure, if not repaired soon, has the potential to impact other areas in Michigan. “You represent X constituents that are directly affected by this URGENT sewer infrastructure issue.” I am asking for your co-sponsorship and support for HB 4612. For your review, I have attached the HB 4612 and the Constituent Sewer User Analysis that clearly shows bi-partisan support is favorable. Sincerely, XX
CADILLAC — The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority recently issued a second “call to action” asking area residents to contact their state representatives and urge them to co-sponsor a bill that would fund a badly needed sewer system overhaul.
“I am happy to announce, LMSA has a House Bill (HB) 4612 to propose funds for the Lake Mitchell Sewer Improvement Project,” LMSA project manager Sheila Hill wrote in the notice.
“This was a huge hurdle and is a win to celebrate! We are hearing daily reports from representatives’ staff, that they are being contacted and are aware of this project. We need to continue with this momentum, it is working!”
According to the notice, the bill will go before the Appropriations Committee for their consideration; Hill said at this stage, they’re strongly encouraging bipartisan support for the project and not to reference a political party.
“Focus on environmental concerns, constituents, and HB 4612,” Hill wrote. “If we are successful and get through the committee process, it will be integrated as part of a larger bill and then assigned a new number.”
To make it easier for residents to help with this process, the LMSA created a customizable form letter (see infobox with this story).
The letter will have to be modified depending on if you are calling or emailing your state representative.
There is a contingent line at the end of the letter that reads, “You represent X constituents that are directly affected by this URGENT sewer infrastructure issue.” You will need to change the number of constituents for each representative and if the representative does not have any constituents directly affected by the issue, do not use the sentence.
For copies of the Constituent Sewer User Analysis, HB 4612 and a contact list of lawmakers, email operationsoffice@lakemitchellsewer.com or call (231) 775-0155.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.