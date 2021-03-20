MARION — Cold winter nights and warm springlike mornings mean one thing in Northern Michigan — maple syrup season is here.
The sap was flowing heavy last weekend at Highland Hills Maple Syrup, at 6434 22 Mile Road near Marion and while the return of cold and snow during the week slowed things down somewhat, operator Scott VanPolen said conditions this weekend looked promising.
VanPolen runs the operation on a seasonal basis with several family members and friends, who all are co-owners of the business.
On Tuesday, a group of homeschooled kids from the Lake City and McBain area were given a tour of Highland Hills by Diane VanPolen, who explained to the youngsters every step of the syrup-making process.
Afterward, Scott spoke in more detail with the Cadillac News about how the clear sap that comes from maple trees is turned into a delicious golden brown syrup that can be used to sweeten just about any food you can imagine.
As temperatures seesaw back and forth between cold and warm, the sap inside the trees thaws out. Attached to each tree is a hose that collects the thawed sap and moves it to a pump house. Scott said the sap is transported via gravity, as the lines all slope gradually to the ground from their initial position on the trunk.
Once collected from the trees, the sap is then pumped into a massive holding tank inside the main processing area. On Tuesday, the kids got a chance to climb up to the top of the tank, which is around 10 feet tall, and look inside. Normally, it is full of sap but since the last couple of days were quite cold, it was nearly empty.
From the holding tank, the sap then is sent through a reverse osmosis machine. This process is a bit technical but in a nutshell, Scott said it concentrates the sugary parts of the sap.
After the osmosis process, the sap then is pumped into Highland Hills' main attraction — a brand new chrome-covered, fuel oil-powered evaporator.
Scott said the evaporator is new this year; before they purchased it, they used a wood-fired evaporator, which required a lot more attention and manpower to run.
"There is a lot of work that goes into hauling firewood," Scott said.
When the purified sap is pumped into the evaporator, a flame heats the liquid to the boiling point, transforming the remaining water into steam and leaving only the heavy syrup.
The final step in the process is pumping the syrup through a filter to remove any impurities that might still remain.
When it's all said and done, around 45 gallons of raw sap is turned into four and a half gallons of purified sap through the osmosis process, which then is turned into one gallon of pure syrup with the evaporator.
Highland Hills produces 2,500 gallons of maple syrup each year. While they have a sizeable operation, Scott said there are other outfits nearby that produce several thousand gallons of syrup annually.
Sap collection typically begins around the first part of March and ends during the first or second week of April.
On March 27 and March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Highland Hills will be hosting an open house. There will be a free demonstration and samples of the finished product. A number of syrup products also will be for sale at the open house. For more information, check out Highland Hills Maple Syrup on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.