CADILLAC — Floyd Baldwin admits that if he didn't have children, he probably wouldn't feel so strongly about the necessity of taking precautions against coronavirus.
"This is the first time they've been out since the quarantine started," said Baldwin, a Chase resident who brought several of his children to the Mitchell State Park to spend some time at the beach on Monday.
In contrast to the majority of other people at the beach, Baldwin and his 9-year-old daughter, Jozalyn, both had cloth masks around their faces.
"It's still out there," Baldwin said about the coronavirus. "It's not something I want my kids to get ahold of. Until I know it's safe, these will be precautions we take."
Baldwin said his impression is that a lot people aren't taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously anymore, if they ever did in the first place — an impression that is shared by some public health experts.
"I think people feel more distant (from the threat) because they don't know anyone who has been infected," said Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
As a doctor who has lost patients to COVID-19, Whelan said his experience of the danger posed by the virus is quite personal, which is why he worries that people may become more cavalier about social distancing, sanitation and other measures as case numbers continue to drop around the state.
"We saw so few cases here because we social distanced early," Whelan said. "The opposite is not true (because case numbers are down, it's now safe to disregard social distancing and other precautions). That's the danger for our community. I pray that doesn't happen."
Whelan said the primary reason why parts of Michigan and other states saw high infection rates and deaths was because the community didn't change their behaviors until after the virus became entrenched and the damage was already done.
During the summer months, Whelan said signs indicate that the virus itself won't change very much, although the opportunities for transmission may be reduced as a result of people being outdoors more often and having their doors and windows open. Whelan said there currently are a lot of unknowns, however, as some types of SARS viruses don't do as well in the summer as in the winter but then again, others don't seem to be adversely affected by warmer temperatures.
Whelan said one of the differences discovered in this virus compared to others is the degree to which it is able to spread by people who have no symptoms, which is why large gatherings such as concerts and festivals can act as "super spreader events," where the virus can move from person to person very rapidly.
For this reason, Whelan and other public health officials recommend avoiding large events and even some smaller ones such as family gatherings. While this suggestion is one that a lot of people may balk at, the possibility of becoming infected at one of these events isn't merely theoretical in this area.
Within District Health Department No. 10, there have been several instances of people becoming infected while attending family reunions. It makes sense that the virus could spread easily at such gatherings, District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor said, considering that people may fall back into their normal routines of hugging and other expressions of physical affection toward each other, especially after weeks of not being able to show such affection.
While those who fall into at-risk categories would be wise to avoid such gatherings for the time being, Whelan said most outdoor activities are safe to participate in, assuming that people practice social distancing and wear masks whenever possible.
Whelan said the more people wear masks, the lower chance there will be a spike in infections and deaths, but that's not necessarily because masks protect the wearers from becoming infected; Whelan said the cloth masks that most people wear protect other people from being infected by the person wearing them, particularly if they are asymptomatic.
There are masks available — notably surgical and N-95 masks — that do provide some level of protection for the person wearing them, however, these masks were for many weeks in short supply and health agencies asked the public to leave them for medical professionals and others who are in direct contact with infected patients.
"Health care providers are in fair shape right now (in terms of having masks and other personal protective equipment)," Whelan said. "People aren't losing sleep over it anymore."
With the supply of these types of masks now stabilized, Whelan said it's a lot easier for people to get their hands on them, although they are pretty expensive, in some cases costing 20 times more than they did before the pandemic reached the states.
For some time, Whelan said he struggled to think of reasons why people would choose not to wear a mask in public, although he's since softened his view on this a bit.
He said he's read convincing explanations from people who don't wear masks because of claustrophobia, or because wearing a mask brings back memories of childhood trauma.
"I had not considered that," Whelan said. "I think that's a fair reason why someone wouldn't want to wear a mask. It's not my place to judge."
For those who can wear a mask, however, Whelan said he thinks the mild discomfort is worth the safety it provides to the community. The same applies to other precautions.
"We'll probably see bumps in infections until there is a vaccine," Whelan said. "But this is completely dependent on how seriously people take this."
