With the bear baiting season starting soon hunters should know new regs

Those Michigan hunters who were lucky enough to get a black bear hunting license, bear baiting season starts soon.
While this is an exciting time, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources want hunters to make sure they understand the new regulations pertaining to baiting. There are three seasons for black bear hunting so keep that in mind and the area you choose to hunt. The first season is from Sept. 7 to Oct. 21, the second is from Sept. 12 to Oct. 26 and the third season is from Sept. 25 to Oct. 26.
For hunters who plan to use bait while hunting bears, the baiting period will begin even earlier. For that reason, DNR bear specialist Cody Norton tried to answer some of the frequently asked questions.
Q: When can I start baiting?
A: The bear baiting period begins 31 days before bear season opens in your bear management unit.
Q: Can I use bait containers on public lands?
A: No. The use of bait containers is not allowed on public lands (including commercial forest lands).
You cannot use metal containers, plastic, manufactured wood products, concrete, glass, fabric, cloth, paper or other human-made materials at a bait station on public lands. You can use dead and downed trees, rocks, soil and other natural materials to contain bait on public lands.
Q: Can I use bait containers on private lands?
A: Yes. Bait containers may be used on private lands (excluding commercial forest lands) but may only have holes that are either an inch or less in diameter or 22 inches or greater in diameter.
Q: Are there any baits that can be used statewide and in unlimited quantities?
A: Yes. Meat and meat products, including dog food; fish and fish products, including cat food; and bakery/confectionery products, including jams, jellies, sweeteners, candies, and other cooked or commercially processed products such as pie filling, yogurts or granola may be used.
Q: In areas where baiting for deer is illegal, are there restrictions on the foods I can use to bait bear?
A: Yes. You may use two gallons of deer attractants (grain, fruit, vegetables, salts and minerals) during the entire bear baiting period if it is inaccessible to deer. That means the bait is placed in a bait container on private land, or in a hole in the ground, hollow stump or other location, and covered with logs, rocks or other lawful materials in a way that ensures deer and elk cannot access it.
Q: In areas where baiting for deer is legal, are there restrictions on the foods I can use to bait bear?
A: Yes. You may use up to 2 gallons of bait that attracts deer (grain, fruit, vegetables, salts and minerals) before Sept. 15, if made inaccessible to deer, and after Sept. 15 if used in accordance with all other deer baiting requirements or made inaccessible to deer. Hunters should consult the Michigan Hunting Regulations Summary for current deer baiting regulations.
For more information about bear baiting and hunting regulations, go to michigan.gov/bear or look in the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.
