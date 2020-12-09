With winter approaching, Consumers offers tips on how to save on home heating costs

CADILLAC — As colder weather approaches, so does the looming expectation of higher energy bills for the next several months.
Consumers Energy recently released a list of 10 tips to help Michiganders save some money on heating costs this winter while also optimizing their safety.
Remember: Help is available for those finding it difficult to pay energy bills. Consumers Energy this fall gave $12 million to help households and small businesses with their energy bills. Contact 2-1-1 to find out what resources within your community are available to help with energy, housing, transportation and other needs.
Energy savings
• Consumers Energy is offering free smart thermostats to households and small businesses to help them reduce costs. Smart thermostats can help customers save 10% or more on energy bills, reduce energy waste and help the electric grid by reducing energy use during times when demand for energy is highest. The free thermostats are available to businesses that Consumers Energy serves. Businesses can see if they qualify at ConsumersEnergy.com/marketplace, where they can also purchase other energy-saving products. Residential customers can see if they qualify by visiting ConsumersEnergyStore.com.
• A well-maintained system can save a lot of money. Have a professional perform annual tune-ups. Change your furnace filter monthly during winter months, especially with pets in the home.
• Seal air leaks around windows and doors coming into your home with weather stripping and caulk. An 1/8-inch crack around a door is equal to a softball-sized hole in the middle of it.
• With so many working and learning from home due to COVID-19, remember to regularly unplug electronic devices when not in use, or use a smart power strip. Devices that continue to draw power when they appear to be turned off can cost up to $200 annually in wasted energy.
• No-cost tips like letting drapes hang loose and making sure they don’t block heat registers and air-return ducts and closing registers/ducts in unused rooms can help save on energy costs.
Heating safety
• Install an audible UL listed carbon monoxide alarm. Poisonings from this colorless, odorless toxic gas are most prevalent in the winter when furnaces are operational, and doors and windows are shut.
• Make sure furnaces are operating efficiently and safely by having them inspected and tuned by a qualified professional annually.
• Keep flammable materials such as clothing and boxes well away from the furnace. Also keep space heaters away from curtains, furniture, clothing and other flammable materials. Unplug space heaters before leaving the room or going to sleep.
• Never use a stovetop or oven or charcoal grill to heat your home.
• Never use a generator inside a home, basement or garage. Keep them outdoors at least 25 feet from the home.
