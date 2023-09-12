Wolverine Power Cooperative, Holtec International sign agreement to restart Palisades plant

COVERT — A long-term agreement that will pave the way for the restart of the 800-megawatt Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township was announced Tuesday between Holtec International and Wolverine Power Cooperative.
The partnership is a long-term power purchase agreement, with Wolverine committing to purchase up to two-thirds of the carbon-free power generated by the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant for its Michigan-based member rural electric cooperatives. Wolverine’s non-profit rural electric cooperative project partner, Hoosier Energy, will purchase the balance.
Wolverine’s member rural electric cooperatives provide electricity to rural homes, businesses and public schools across more than half of Michigan’s lower peninsula, with a power supply portfolio that is already 60% carbon-free, according to Wolverine. This agreement will further enhance Wolverine and its members’ leadership in carbon-free energy and their commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, and clean power to their communities well into the future.
“Ensuring reliable and affordable electricity in Michigan is crucial,” Eric Baker, CEO of Wolverine Power Cooperative, said. “The restart of Palisades offers a practical, long-term solution to electric reliability in our state and aligns with Michigan’s ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions.”
Following Holtec’s acquisition of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in June 2022, after the May 2022 shutdown, the plant is now on track to become the first successfully restarted nuclear power plant in the United States. Palisades has a history of safe and reliable operations, operating in the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s highest safety category, completing consecutive record-breaking production runs before its early shutdown and being recognized within the industry as a high-performing plant, according to Wolverine.
In early 2023, Holtec submitted an application with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office for federal loan funding to repower Palisades. The company is working cooperatively with the U.S. Department of Energy to move the loan application process forward. Holtec also has participated in several constructive public meetings with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff to discuss the proposed regulatory path to reauthorize operations at Palisades within the agency’s existing regulatory framework.
Fourth District Congressman Bill Huizenga said the partnership completes another important step in the effort to restore clean, carbon-free energy production at the Palisades facility.
“Given the shared goal of meeting our nation’s growing energy needs, I encourage the Biden Administration as well as my colleagues in Congress to continue examining this unique opportunity to repower Palisades and restore a significant source of good-paying jobs and economic activity in Southwest Michigan,” Huizenga said in a release Tuesday.
The repowering of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant will greatly enhance electric reliability by generating consistent and carbon-free energy in Michigan, according to a release by Wolverine. It also will decrease Michigan’s reliance on energy imports.
During operation, 600 Michigan residents were employed full-time at Palisades in highly-skilled jobs with an average salary of $117,000, according to the release. The plant brought an additional 1,000 specialty workers into the local community every 18 months to support scheduled refueling and maintenance.
During operation, Wolverine’s release said Palisades paid more than $10 million in property taxes every year to support local schools, law enforcement, fire protection, parks, libraries and other community resources, making it one of the largest taxpayers in Van Buren County. The Economic Growth Institute at the University of Michigan concluded in an economic assessment recently published in August 2023 that the early closure of Palisades resulted in the loss — direct, indirect, and induced — of 739 jobs and over $259 million in output within Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties alone.
