Woman battling breast cancer gets new ice maker

CADILLAC — In early 2020, life was looking up with Cadillac resident Melissa Oxford. She had just brought a house and received a promotion at her job.
Things took a turn when she discovered swelling in her right breast. After taking a trip to the doctor’s office, Oxford got diagnosed with stage four inflammatory breast cancer with the HER2 gene.
“I actually was in shock,” Oxford said. “I was like, it’s fine ... because I didn’t want to upset anybody. So, I tried to play it off, but it’s a lot worse than what I make it out to be.”
Upon her diagnosis, Oxford began doing chemotherapy and taking medication to treat the cancer. Months into treatment, Oxford said she had surgery to remove her right breast as well as 29 lymph nodes out of her right arm. As a result of the surgery, Oxford said she has to go to physical therapy due to issues with her arm.
Recently, Oxford said they found another lump in her left breast and will have to have surgery to remove it.
Oxford said she has developed depression and anxiety from dealing with cancer.
“I’ll sit in my house for five, six days on end and not talk to anybody and just ignore calls,” Oxford said. “And I’m like, I am doing this today, but really I’m not. I just don’t want to be around anybody because I either get pity looks or I get a bunch of questions.”
Her battle with cancer has also been tough on her three kids. Though her 5- and 2-year-old don’t fully understand what’s going on, Oxford said things have been hard on her 9-year-old son.
“My son has a lot of issues from it,” Oxford said. “He has had angry spurts, cries for no reason. So, it’s been a little bit tough parenting him.”
One method Oxford said she uses to cope with everything going on in her life is chewing ice. She said chewing the ice helps relieve her social anxiety.
“It calms me down,” Oxford said. “I have social anxiety around people if there are too many people, so if I’m chewing ice, it’s kind of something for me to focus on.”
Her mother Janet Larson, who nominated Oxford for the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign, said her daughter would go to the hospital or gas station and purchase cups of crushed ice. With the ice maker, Larson said her daughter will have easy access to crushed ice.
“I wanted to make sure she could get something to have her crushed ice every day,” Larson said.
Now with the ice maker in hand, Oxford said it will help her out a lot.
“It’s going to save me lots of money because I have to buy ice,” Oxford said.
Doug Griggs, the owner of NetOne Communications, said this was his first year doing a wish and understood the battle Oxford is going through.
“We’ve lost several family members to cancer, including my sister-in-law to breast cancer,” Griggs said. “We want to reduce the unnecessary stresses for Melissa.”
Though her battle with cancer isn’t over, Oxford said she was thankful to those who made the wish possible.
“Thank you,” Oxford said. “I really appreciate it. It’s really sweet.”
