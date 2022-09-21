MANTON — Those canoeing, tubing, kayaking or otherwise floating down the Manistee River just west of the Baxter Bridge State Forest Campground in Wexford County might notice a curious sight.
Near the cabin of Dee George stands two totem poles — one that was recently finished and placed in the ground and another that has been there for nearly two decades.
Both were created by George, who is in her mid-70s, and began carving totem poles using a chainsaw in 2001 after she retired from the Ford Motor Company.
She has always loved doing small “woodsy” projects, but it wasn’t until a co-worker started working on “full-size carousel horses” that she imagined doing something as “grandiose” as a totem pole.
The latest totem pole on her property is her fourth and possibly last, which she made for her nephew, Doug Paschall.
To create the totem poles, George first finds a fully intact tree trunk of appropriate length and lays it down horizontally across two blocks that have wheels attached to them (to allow her to move the trunk in and out of her garage while it is being worked on). After the carving work is done, it takes about a month to paint the piece.
The latest pole was finished last year, but George said every week for several months, she sprayed wood preserver on the monument to prepare it for the elements. Earlier this month, Paschall and his son, Brent, came to her home and helped install the wings and set it up.
“It turned out better than I even dreamed,” George said.
