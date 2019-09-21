CADILLAC — Burning clothing injured a woman in Cadillac Friday morning, the Cadillac Fire Department said.
Fire alarms may have saved her life.
Cadillac firefighters received a call at 11:15 a.m. Friday about a kitchen fire in a home on the 500 block of Aldrich Street. Three people were in the home and escaped the fire, but one woman, who was wearing an oxygen bottle with a leaking valve assembly, was burned on her hip.
Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff said her clothing had ignited. Her injuries were not life-threatening but NorthFlight EMS took her to Cadillac Munson Hospital.
The fire never left the kitchen. That was due in part to the "early activation of the Fire Department and quick actions of firefighters," the department said in a news release.
Smoke alarms in the home were working at the time of the fire — in fact, firefighters could still hear the alarms when they arrived on scene about five minutes after getting the call—and helped "rapidly notify" everybody in the home.
The fire department is reminding everyone "to test their smoke alarms monthly, replace smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old, and to exercise care and caution while using home medical equipment."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.