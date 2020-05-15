Woman catches stranger in home, holding undergarment and asking to keep it

WELLSTON — Police say when a Manistee County woman walked in on a stranger in her living room earlier this week, he proceeded to make a very odd request.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post along with Manistee County Sheriff’s deputies and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer responded to a home invasion complaint at a residence on Caberfae Highway in Norman Township on Monday, May 11, at around 7 p.m.
The homeowner stated she was inside the bathroom when she heard her dog barking in the living room area. She went to the living room and saw an unknown man standing inside her home. The man was holding an undergarment item and he requested to keep it.
She told the man she was calling the police and he then fled the home. The homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspect.
The investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Justin Robert Mikkelsen of Wellston. Mikkelsen is currently on probation and was wearing a tether at the time. The tether tracking system placed Mikkelsen at the residence.
Mikkelsen was lodged in the Manistee County Jail. He was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee for one count of felony home invasion.
