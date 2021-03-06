CADILLAC — A 36-year-old woman faced a tether-related offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Shea Ann Marie Johnson was charged with one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device for her connection with an incident on Jan. 16 in Mesick. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Johnson faces three years in prison and/or $6,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Johnson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
