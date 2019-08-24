Woman charged with 2 meth-related offenses after July parking lot arrest

CADILLAC — A 25-year-old (WILL BE 26 ON AUG. 26) woman was recently arraigned on multiple methamphetamine-related charges in 28th Circuit Court after her arrest last month in a Cadillac parking lot.
Laticia Dawn Wright stood mute to one count each of possession of with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with the incident on July 22 in Cadillac. If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wright is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Around 10:49 a.m. on July 22, Cadillac Police Department officers were in the process of investigating a complaint involving a black semitrailer’s cab in a business parking lot on the 800 block of North Mitchell Street, according to a Cadillac Police Department press release from last month. Cadillac Police Sgt. Nick Bertram said a separate ongoing investigation, that doesn’t pose a threat to the public, led them to search this vehicle.
Wright and a 46-year-old Cadillac area man were in the cab when police arrived, Bertram said.
Police searched the cab and found a few bags of suspected methamphetamine, according to the July press release. Wright claimed to own the bags, according to police.
According to the release last month, Wright also made statements she brought the narcotics for a woman who was staying in the semitrailer’s cab and gave them some as well, but the woman was no longer there. Wright and the Cadillac area man were not using the drugs when police found them.
Wright was lodged at the Wexford County Jail and was given a $150,000 cash or surety bond after her July arraignment in 84th District Court. The man involved with the incident was not charged or arrested for the drugs because there was no direct link from the drugs to him, Bertram said.
The $150,000 cash or surety bond was continued after her recent arraignment in circuit court.
