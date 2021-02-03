CADILLAC — A 35-year-old woman was charged with a methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Sarah Elizabeth Case entered a not guilty plea to a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on July 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years in prison or more.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Case faces up to life in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Case is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
